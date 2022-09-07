Carjackers steal another car

Kaieteur News – Although several alleged carjackers were recently placed behind bars, cars are still being stolen. According to information reaching this publication, another car was stolen on Monday at Paradise, East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Speaking with Kaieteur News on Tuesday, Everton Blackman, a security officer said that his Toyota Carina 192 car, bearing number plate PJJ 5079, was stolen from his home sometime after midnight.

He said that he came home around 21:00hrs on Sunday and had parked and secured his car before heading inside. His father was reportedly sitting on their veranda until 00:00hrs and when he turned in, it was still there.

Blackman said that when he awoke around 05:45hrs on Monday to feed his chickens, the car had vanished.

According to the man, he uses the vehicle to go to work and transport his children to and from school.

The matter has been reported to police. So far, an individual has come forward claiming that “some boys were taking the car into Mocha” on the East Bank of Demerara.

It was just two weeks ago that East Bank police recovered seven stolen cars in the backlands along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway and arrested five suspected carjackers.

Investigators got the breakthrough after one of the suspects had posed as a passenger to lure a Green Ice taxi driver to steal his new model Toyota Allion motorcar. Ranks were able to recover the car untouched after they received a tip about someone selling car bumpers.

While exiting the area where the seven stolen cars were, including the Toyota Allion, police were able to capture two suspected carjackers. They were found with tools that are used to strip car parts.

Police believe that the two suspects were heading to strip the taxi driver’s car at the time.

Their investigation led them to capture two more suspects and they have all been remanded to prison.

Those remanded are Jason Harry, 36, an ex-member of the Guyana Police Force and a resident of Kuru Kuru, Soesdyke/Linden Highway; Jomain Watson, 26; Toney Jerrick, 32; Standford Ford, 25; and Randy Fraser.

According to information, through a well-organised system, cars are being stolen from across the country – an operation that reportedly sees the involvement of workshops, dealers and businessmen.

Sources told Kaieteur News that carjackers in a named area would openly brag about their crimes but residents have been too fearful to reveal who they are.