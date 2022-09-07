Canadian Legends surge to Canada Cup 1 Masters Category champion

…Guyanese Latiff cops man-of-the-match

Kaieteur News – Canadian Legends surged to a convincing eight-wicket win over Hawaiian Sensation in the final of the 2022 Canada Cup 1 three-day softball extravaganza on Sunday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough.

Sensation’s skipper Damodar Daesrath won the toss and chose to bat. The decision seemed unjustifiable as they ended with an inadequate 96-9 from 20-overs. Canadian Legends then raced to 97-2 with 24 balls remaining. High-profile batsman and Guyanese Richard Latiff hit a belligerent, unbeaten 49 laced with five sixes and a four. His captain Chien Gittens made 18 at the top. Hemnarine Chattergoon was left not out on 7. Bobby Parasnauth and Navin Singh had taken the wickets to fall.

In Hawaiian Sensation’s innings, Yadram Bogh scored 18, a top-score. In hazy conditions, their innings declined rapidly. Inform Anil Mahadeo, Shaun Deonandan, Imran Ali, Daesrath fell in cheaply. Experienced bowler Anil Kumar initiated the demolition job. He finished with 2-8 from 1.4 overs and then left the field due to an injury. Captain Chien Gittens also with two wickets but conceded 16 runs in his three-over outing.

Canadian Legends received a trophy and CDS$4,000 while Hawaiian Sensation took home a trophy. Latiff was named player-of-the-match and he was given a trophy for his outstanding batting performance.

Meanwhile, details from the three other finals in a subsequent post. However, Toronto Blizzards defeated New York Softball Cricket League to win the Legend category. In the opening category, the Flick-bowling division, Softball Cricket Canada clinched a thrilling one-wicket win over Ontario Softball Cricket League with no ball left. And in the Round-Arm division, Softball Cricket Canada got the better of Leguan Warriors by 99 runs.

The tournament which attracted 19 teams, was hosted by the Ontario Twilight Softball Cricket League.