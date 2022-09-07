Burnt body of missing man found at Yarrowkabra

Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – Police are currently investigating what they believe is the murder of a man whose charred remains were found on Monday at Snake Farm, Yarrowkabra, along the Soesdyke/Linden Highway.
The only information detectives were willing to divulge is that the victim was a missing “West Side” man, so as not to compromise an ongoing investigation.
The discovery was reportedly made by some young boys in the area.
According to reports, the remains were found in a clump of bushes with a pair of Air Jordan sneakers still on one foot. Police also found a bunch of keys, a wrist watch, a leather belt and what appeared to be a pair of burnt denim jeans.
A chop wound was also seen on the victim’s skull.
