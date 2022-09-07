Body of missing fisherman found

Latest update September 7th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 07, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The body of 28-year-old Hemnarine Chandradeo, a fisherman and father of two, who went missing after reportedly being struck by lightning while out at sea, was recovered around 11:00hrs on Tuesday by some fishermen. At the time, it was floating in the waters at Mahaica.
This is according to the man’s wife, Jameela Cyril.
Chandradeo was reportedly struck by lightning while out at sea with his brother and another fisherman last Thursday. It was reported that he was, at the time, pulling up the fishing net at the front of the fishing vessel when he was struck. According his brother’s account, Chandradeo fell overboard and attempts to find his body then were futile.
Cyril told Kaieteur News that her cousin was able to identify the remains as that of her husband’s. She said that parts of the body, including the face and head, were partially damaged. A post mortem is expected to be done soon.
The woman who lived with Chandradeo, their two children and her mother-in-law at Fyrish (Hogtown) Village, Corentyne, Berbice, said that she is relieved that her husband’s body was found.
A fisherman for over 15 years, he was the sole breadwinner of the home.
Sep 07, 2022GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – West Demerara FA Kaieteur News – Eagles FC of Stewartville kept a perfect record of three wins from as many matches, brushing aside neighbours...
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Sep 07, 2022
Kaieteur News – For reasons of libel, certain names will have to be withheld. The conspiracy to reject the final GECOM... more
Kaieteur News – It is reported that the APNU+AFC met with diplomatic representatives of the United States of America,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]