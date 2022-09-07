Body of missing fisherman found

Kaieteur News – The body of 28-year-old Hemnarine Chandradeo, a fisherman and father of two, who went missing after reportedly being struck by lightning while out at sea, was recovered around 11:00hrs on Tuesday by some fishermen. At the time, it was floating in the waters at Mahaica.

This is according to the man’s wife, Jameela Cyril.

Chandradeo was reportedly struck by lightning while out at sea with his brother and another fisherman last Thursday. It was reported that he was, at the time, pulling up the fishing net at the front of the fishing vessel when he was struck. According his brother’s account, Chandradeo fell overboard and attempts to find his body then were futile.

Cyril told Kaieteur News that her cousin was able to identify the remains as that of her husband’s. She said that parts of the body, including the face and head, were partially damaged. A post mortem is expected to be done soon.

The woman who lived with Chandradeo, their two children and her mother-in-law at Fyrish (Hogtown) Village, Corentyne, Berbice, said that she is relieved that her husband’s body was found.

A fisherman for over 15 years, he was the sole breadwinner of the home.