12 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Tuesday revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 12 new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,114.

Via its dashboard, the Ministry stated that one patient is still to receive intensive care treatment, 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 156 are in home isolation, seven are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 69,668 persons have recovered from the deadly virus.