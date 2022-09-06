Tallawahs lead as the party moves to St. Lucia

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

Kaieteur News – The 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League now moves to St. Lucia following the two opening rounds in the home of the defending champion, St. Kitts and Nevis, and will see eight matches being contested at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Beausejour.

This leg of the tournament is scheduled to run from September 7 – 11 with matches in the morning and evening before the Party travels to Trinidad for another eight matches.

On Wednesday, September 7, the first encounter that begins at 10:00 hrs bills Barbados Royals against Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) then the St. Lucia Kings go up against the Jamaica Tallawahs from 19:00 hrs.

The following day, Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots get things going in the morning match while the home team will face the Royals in the evening match.

After a day’s rest, the campaign resumes on September 10 with the Tallawahs going head to head with TKR from 10:00 hrs while St. Lucia tries to defend against Amazon Warriors from 19:00 hrs.

Thursday, September 11, is the final playing date in the Beausejour Hills area as Tallawahs tackle Royals in the curtain raiser while the Kings and the Patriots settle things in the feature encounter.

Meanwhile, the Tallawahs command the points table alongside the Royals with four points from two consecutive wins each. However, the Jamaicans have the edge on a superior Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.338 against Barbados’ 1.197.

In third are the Trinidadians with three points from a win and a no result. TKR has the third highest NRR in the unbeaten top three with 0.505.

Fourth place is occupied by the defending champion, who have had a torrid start to their title defence. The Patriots are the only team to have played four matches while the remainder of the lot have all contested two each.

In the fifth place position are the five-time runners up, Amazon Warriors, on one point after losing their opening match and unfortunately having to settle for a No Result in the second encounter. The cellar has the Kings who have lost both matches they played.