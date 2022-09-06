Smalta on board with Rebel Tennis Club Jnr Tournament

-Tournament set to commence on Sept 16

Kaieteur News – The third Edition of the Rebel Tennis Club Junior tournament is scheduled to start on September 16 and will run for three weeks.

This tournament is expected to attract players from each club in Guyana at every level of Junior competition and Smalta is once again one of the main sponsors.

Seawon McGarrell, the Trade Marketing Head of Guyana Breweries Inc confirmed his Company’s continued commitment to sponsor this tournament.

Rebel Tennis Club’s President and Coach, Andre Erskine expressed happiness to have Smalta on board once again.

“This Smalta sponsorship will go a long way in helping the development of the young Tennis players across Guyana,” said Erskine, whose Club recently toured St Lucia and Trinidad.

The tournament will feature players in the under 12s, 14s and 18s categories, as well a Medley Doubles. (Sean Devers)