Secret documents: Ramjattan versus Kissoon

Kaieteur News – Khemraj Ramjattan, the AFC’s leader had a mouthful to say about me at the Golden Grove rally of the PNC last week. Based on what he mouthed off against me, he and I were requested for an interview to sit next to each other by well known diaspora personality, Norman Brown of the UK. Mr. Brown is a staunch critic of the PPP government.

Mr. Ramjattan referred Mr. Brown to a document I signed with Bharrat Jagdeo to bring an end to the libel trial Mr. Jagdeo brought against me. Ramjattan told Brown that I am compromised by the non-disclosure agreement. I accepted Brown’s offer. Mr. Ramjattan declined.

I am willing to go on any programme – mainstream media, radio, television and newspapers and social media – and publicise the contents of the non-disclosure paper. All Guyanese who have an interest in discerning the character of public figures should demand that Ramjattan and I answer questions in full view of all Guyanese wherever they are.

I am going to go in front of the Guyanese people and read what Ramjattan calls the non-disclosure agreement between me and Bharrat Jagdeo. I have nothing to hide. I do not have a copy of the document. That was worked out between Mr. Jagdeo’s lawyers and my attorney, Nigel Hughes.

Mr. Hughes represented my interest and did so to the best of his ability. I did not pay him. I trusted Mr. Hughes in the deepest way to protect my interest when the rendezvous was approved. Mr. Jagdeo’s lawyers felt that the libel belonged to a bygone era and sought my approval to concur.

I consulted Mr. Hughes who asked me if I want to end the matter. I gave him my reasons for so doing. A covenant was drawn up, my lawyer examined it and I approved it. I did not see the document. The broad agreement was read out in court. I did not sign the document. I believe Mr. Hughes acted in my best interest and I have no problem with publicly reading the document after I secure a hard copy.

I need to point out at many public meetings and in television interviews, Mr. Ramjattan has taken credit for defending me. That is not true and he should stop lying to the Guyanese people. The case began in 2011 and lasted to 2019. During those years there were hearings in each year. Mr. Ramjattan and Mr. Chris Ram left the trial after the first five days, and never, I repeat never made another appearance in court.

For a trial to have lasted from 2011 to 2019 and Mr. Ramjattan’s presence was only for five days does not constitute a defence by him of me. Now here is the precondition for going public with the non-disclosure item. Ramjattan said I signed a non-disclosure paper. Fine! I will reveal it.

But Ramjattan has to reveal his non-disclosure item too. He signed the renewed Cummingburg Accord in February 2020 with Joseph Harmon and parts of it had to remain secret. Mr. Ramjattan spoke to the press defending the secret sections of the accord.

So we both are going to go in front of the nation with the original document in our hands. Mr. Nigel Hughes will be a witness to me deceiving people if I read out what is not in the paper. Ramjattan has to come with the original copy of the renewed accord. He cannot tell the Guyanese people what are the secret arrangement. He must show the nation the words that he agreed to.

So for those who don’t like Freddie Kissoon, you have a chance to destroy my credibility. You will see what I approved in a covenant drafted by Mr. Jagdeo’s lawyers. And if it compromises me then I have lost my credibility.

For those who admire Mr. Ramjattan and will vote for him in 2025, you have a chance to see if your leader has credibility and character. If he wants me to show you what I signed with Mr. Jagdeo, then, he must show you what he signed with Joseph Harmon. I am most willing to discuss the non-disclosure paper with every human on planet earth. Ramjattan must do the same.

Finally, Mr. Ramjattan told Mr. Brown that because I requested the trial to end, and signed the non-disclosure paper, I was compelled to criticise the APNU+AFC government. Briefly, I did request the libel trial to end. Secondly, the trial was halted in 2019. As early as June 2015 I was attacking the APNU+AFC government in literally hundreds of articles between June 2015 and November 2019 when the trial came to an end. Ramjattan is in an extremely bad position right now. How can he escape? Do you feel sorry for him?

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)