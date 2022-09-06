Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 register two wins

BCB/ Albion Community Centre Cricket Club Under-19 50 overs Tournament

Kaieteur News – Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under-19 registered two wins in the above named tournament even as heavy rainfall halted the other matches scheduled over the last weekend.

Played at the Area ‘H’ Ground Rose Hall Town, Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under19 ‘A’ defeated Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under19 ‘B’ by 170 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under19 ‘A’ amassed 245 for 8 off 30 overs, with National Under19 all-rounder Jonathan Rampersaud scoring 100 not out, he was supported by Romesh Bharat 35, Matthew Pottaya 29 and National Under15 batsman Razam Koobir 27. Bowling for the Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under19, Tyrell Hutson grabbed 2 for 35 off 6 overs and Roshan Crandon 2 for 31 off 6 overs.

In reply Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under19 ‘B’ were bowled out for 75 with principal scores coming from Tyrell Hutson 16 and Komalchand Ramnarace 10. Bowling for the Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under19 ‘A’, Matthew Pottaya grabbed 3 for 23 off 6 overs and was supported by Raj Tika and Mario Butcher who grabbed two wickets each for 11 and 6 runs respectively.

Played at the Albion Community Centre Cricket Ground, Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under19 ‘A’ defeated Albion Under19 ‘B’ by 101 runs. Batting first after winning the toss, Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under19 ‘A’ scored 226 all out off 47.4 overs, with Jonathan Rampersaud scoring a patient 63 before he was stumped off the bowling of Chamesh Sewnauth, Matthew Pottaya 35, National Under19 cricketer Jeremy Sandia 29 and Romesh Bharat 21. Bowling for Albion Under19 ‘B’; Nathaniel Ramsammy grabbed 4 for 39 off 8.4 overs, Dinesh Prahabudial 2 for 27 off 6 overs.

In Reply Albion Under19 ‘B’ scored 125 for 9 off 50 overs, Nicholas Ishack scoring 22, Dion Sital 13 and Dhanesh Prabuadial 13. Bowling for the Rose Hall Town Pepsi Under19 ‘A’; off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud returned with the ball and grabbed 3 for 19 off 10 overs, he was supported by fellow off-spinner Deeraj Ramjit 3 for 17 off 10 overs.

All matches that were washed out will be rescheduled as the tournament continues over the weekend.