QC boy tops CAPE with 14 grade ones-one grade 2

Kaieteur News – Bhedesh Persaud of Queen’s College gained 14 grade ones and one grade two at this year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

Persaud was also a top performer in the lower sixth form and earlier, at the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

Vish Kistama of Berbice High secured Grade One passes in ten (ten) Units and a Grade Two in one Unit. Atishta Seenarine of Saraswati VidyaNakitan secured Grade Ones passes in nine (9) Units. Additionally, Trenny Edwards of St Stanislaus College secured Grade One passes in 6 (six) Units, three Grade Twos, three Grade Threes and one Grade Four

A release from the Ministry of Education outlined that the students scored the highest grades out 671 candidates from 12 Secondary Schools and four private centres who wrote the CAPE last June. The exams were written via seventeen examination Centres located at Mackenzie High School, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, IDCE – Linden in Region 10, Berbice High, New Amsterdam Secondary in Region Six, President’s College in Region Four, The West Demerara Secondary and Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in Region Three, the Anna Regina Secondary in Region Two, and for Georgetown the exam centres were located at the Bishops’ High, Queen’s College, St Joseph’s High, St Rose’s High, St. Stanislaus College, Marian Academy, Adult Education Association and Chase’s Academy.

As it relates to E-Testing platform, nine examination centres used the modality to offer Paper Ones examinations in twenty subject areas. The participating centres were Berbice High, Christianburg/Wismar Secondary, Queen’s College, St Joseph High, St Rose’s High, St Stanislaus College, President’s College, Marian Academy and Saraswati Vidya Niketan.

The Ministry noted that while candidates from the other territories were offered units in thirty-three subject areas, candidates from Guyana offered sixty-one units at this year’s examination. Each Unit comprises of three Modules (equivalent to 150 credit hours), was separately examined and certified.

The single unit subjects offered was Caribbean Studies, Communication Studies and Integrated Mathematics. The double unit subjects offered were accounting, Agricultural Science, Applied Mathematics, Art and Design, Animation and Gaming, Biology, Building and Mechanical Engineering Drawing Building and Mechanical, Chemistry, Computer Science, Digital Media, Economics, Electrical and Electronic Technology, Entrepreneurship, Environmental Science, Food and Nutrition, French, Geography, History, Information Technology, Law, Literatures in English, Logistic and Supply Chain Management, Management of Business, Physical Education and Sports, Physics, Pure Mathematics, Sociology, Spanish, Tourism, Performing Arts and Green Engineering.

Giving a breakdown of the performance, the Ministry of Education noted in thirty-five units, candidates obtained a 100% pass rate with grades one to five passes in Accounting Unit 2, Agricultural Science Unit 2, Computer Science Unit 2, Digital Media (Unit 1 and 2), Animation ad and Gaming Design Unit 1 and 2, Environmental Science (Unit 1 and 2), Electrical and Electronic Technology Unit 2, French Unit 1, Information Technology Unit 2, Green Engineering Unit 1 & 2, Management of Business Unit 2, Physics Unit 2, Sociology (Unit 1 and 2), Spanish (Unit 1 and 2), Tourism Unit 1 and 2, Physical Education and Sport Unit 1& 2, Performing Arts Unit 1 and 2 (Cinematic Arts and Drama), Entrepreneurship Unit 1 and 2, Tourism Unit 1& 2, Logistical and Supply Chain Operations Unit 1and 2, Building and Mechanical Eng. Drawing – Mech Unit 1and 2, Building and Mechanical Eng. Drawing – Building Unit 1 and 2.

Further, in twenty eight units the pass rate of candidates was 75% or higher with Grades One to Five passes. These include Accounting Unit 1, Agricultural Science Unit 1, Applied Mathematics Unit 1and 2, Biology Unit 1 and 2, Caribbean Studies Unit 1, Chemistry Unit 1 and 2, Communication Studies Unit 1.

According to the Ministry, an improved performance was recorded in Integrated Mathematics from 78.67% in 2021 to 83.67% in 2022. Pure Mathematics Units 1 and 2 also recorded improved performances in 2022. Pure Mathematics Unit 1 moved from 58.89% in 2021 to 65.35% in 2022 while Pure Mathematics Unit 2 recorded a pass rate of 80.95% in 2022 as against 74.17% in 2021. Caribbean Studies and Communication Studies continue to record an over 90% pass rate. The overall pass rate in 2022 is 93.22%.