Man pleads guilty to murdering ‘Saga’

Kaieteur News – Three years after being committed to stand trial in the High Court for the murder of businessman, Godfrey Scipio, called ‘Saga’, ex-convict, Aubrey Bobb on Monday pleaded guilty to the crime.

Thirty-year-old Bobb formerly of Kitty, Georgetown was arraigned before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow in the Demerara High Court. He admitted to the charge which stated that on October 27, 2017 at Stanley Place, Kitty, Georgetown, he murdered Scipio in the course or furtherance of a robbery.

Bobb’s sentencing was deferred to September 26, 2022, pending a probation report. Representing the State in this matter are Prosecutors, Marisa Edwards, Simran Gajraj, and Latifah Elliot.

It was reported that Scipio, of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown was shot in the chest as he was leaving a city hotel. The businessman later succumbed at the Woodlands Hospital. Scipio had been selling at the Berbice Car Park for several years, and was known for wearing lots of gold jewellery.

After Bobb was charged with Scipio’s murder, he implicated former Police Corporal, Derwin Eastman, and his colleague, Police Constable, Jemison Williams, in the crime. In July 2021, Eastman was committed to stand trial in the High Court for the offence, while Williams walked free. Bobb had alleged that Eastman is the mastermind behind the killing since he allegedly provided the gun.