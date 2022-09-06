GRFU receives support from SOS Kit Aid

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) over the weekend received a quantity of uniforms and other equipment from SOS Kit Aid.

British High Commissioner to Guyana, Ambassador Jane Miller, made the presentation on behalf of the UK-based charity organization after helping to facilitate the process of having the much-needed rugby kits brought to Guyana. Also present was Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

Ryan Dey, GRFU president, lauded the efforts of the British High Commission and noted that the equipment and uniform received will certainly have an impact on the sport and its development in Guyana.

Following the presentation, the GRFU hosted a specially-arranged Sevens match where the players were decked out in the uniforms received.

With the support of World Rugby, SOS Kit Aid distributes second-hand and unused new rugby kits to disadvantaged youngsters all over the globe.

According to the company, SOS Kit Aid is more than just a charity which recycles sports kits. Through their network of relationships, they’ve harnessed the power of rugby and sport to make a positive impact on young people’s lives through sporting activities that promote healthy lifestyles, life skills and friendship.

SOS Kit Aid said they’ve donated £6m worth of kit and over 700 deliveries made around the world.