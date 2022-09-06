Gold miner changes plea, now admits to murdering child-mother

Kaieteur News – Days after he denied killing the mother of his child, 30-year-old Cleavaughn Hamilton, called ‘Quarters, ’ a gold miner of Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, on Monday changed his plea and admitted to murder.

It was on April 16, 2016, 25-year-old Simone Hackett was reported missing after she left her ‘C’ Field Sophia house. On April 19, 2016, Hackett’s partially decomposed body was discovered in a trench parallel to the University of Guyana (UG) road, at Fourth Field, Cummings Lodge. It was reported that her throat was slit and there was what appeared to be two stab wounds to the back of her neck.

Hamilton, and a taxi-driver, Ranachal Singh, 31, of Lot 7 Good Hope, Mahaicony, ECD, were later charged with the capital offence. Last Thursday, both men appeared before Justice Sandil Kissoon in the Demerara High Court. In this case, the State is represented by Prosecutor, Muntaz Ali.

Hamilton had denied the charge, while Singh pleaded guilty to the lesser count, manslaughter. However, on Monday Hamilton changed his plea and admitted to murdering Simone Hackett. According to the statement of the agreed facts, during the month of March in 2016, Hackett and Hamilton had a dispute over their son.

Hamilton admits that on April 16, 2016 he contacted Singh to take him to pick up Hackett. The men lured the young woman to the UG Road by having Singh calling her and pretending to be Dexter- someone she usually collects items sent by Hamilton from.

The woman left home believing that she was going to meet Dexter and she was later picked up in Singh’s car with Hamilton inside.

Hamilton admits to, while in the back seat of the said car stabbing Hackett several times about her body and slashing her throat with a knife. The men then stopped the car at a bushy concrete bridge and Hamilton dragged Hackett’s body out of Singh’s car and dumped her in a nearby trench, where he also disposed of the murder weapon.

After committing the crime, the two men stopped at a canal on the East Coast of Demerara, where Hamilton soaked his shirt and used it to clean the blood stains from the car. They then drove to Mahdia, Region Eight.

A few days later, Hackett’s body was discovered, along with the weapon that was used to kill her. Hackett died from an incised wound to her neck and there were 11 other incised wounds to her body.

Hamilton was later arrested and gaved an oral statement of the role he played. He also led the police to the spot where Hackett was picked up. Singh’s car was also discovered with blood stains on the seats and maggots below the mats in the back seat. Hamilton and Singh were friends for a few years and knew each other from Mahaicony. Both men are expected to be sentenced on September 26, 2022.