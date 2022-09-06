Latest update September 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Fruta Conquerors, Eastveldt post huge wins; Riddim Squad, Santos also flawless

Sep 06, 2022 Sports

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – Georgetown FA

This Fruta Conquerors player (right) in control against Black Pearl at the GFF National Training Centre.

Kaieteur News – Teams affiliated with the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) continued to match skills in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League when matches were played on the weekend at the GFF National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

On a bumper Sunday which saw a total of 26 goals being scored Fruta Conquerors mauled Black Pearl 16-0, while Eastveldt were equally solid in their 10-0 blanking of Camptown.

Akeem Gittens – Santos FC

The Tucville-based Conquerors completely controlled their clash against Black Pearl and were guided to their big win on account of a helmet-trick each from Antonio McArthur and Dwayne James.

McArthur rocked the nets in the 4th, 21st, 40th, and 48thminutes while James tallied his goals in the 29th, 33rd, 39th, and 41stminutes. The duo found able support from Dwayne Baptiste who contributed a brace, he hit the network in the 13th and 27th minutes; there was one apiece for Trevon Pluck (22nd), Joshua Abel (24th), Ryan Green (42nd), Jermaine DeRuche (52nd), and Nicklus Stanton in the 53rd minute.

Camptown, once a formidable unit at all levels is in the rebuilding process like many other clubs, fell to Eastveldt Football Club, 0-10.

Jamaal Harry and Allister Harding – Riddim Squad FC

Meanwhile, two more matches were contested on Saturday at the same venue but the results were not as wide as Sunday. Riddim Squad, a club that is based at Mocha on the East Bank of Demerara but plays in the GFA, made light work of Georgetown Football Club which they brushed aside, 2-0, thanks to goals from Allister Harding in the 8thminute and Jamaal Harry in the 29th minute.

Santos were led to a comfortable 4-2 triumph against Pele FC, thanks to a hat-trick off the boot of Akeem Gittens who rocked the nets in the 12th, 20th, and 27thminutes, the other goal was scored by Solomon Austin in the 37th minute.

Pele got their goals from Deron Thomas (30th) and Joshua Bentick in the 43rd minute.

