Latest update September 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fisherman Masters crowned Zameer Hassan birth anniversary softball champs

Sep 06, 2022 Sports

Fisherman Masters with their prize.

Kaieteur News – Fisherman Masters were crowned champions of the Zameer Hassan birth anniversary softball competition following an eight-wicket win over Success on Sunday at Lusignan.

Success batted first and posted 108 for 9 from their allotted 15 overs with Sham Boodram scoring 29. Davanan Khanan claimed 4 for 17. Fisherman Masters replied with 109-2. Zaki Salim struck an unbeaten 54, while Zameer Hassan made 21 not out.

Salim was named man-of -the -match in the final while Khanan took the best bowler prize. Polly Sookdeo of Mahaica received the prize for the highest individual score, 71.

Earlier, Fisherman beat Rafman XI by eight wickets. Batting first, Rahman XI made 159 all out. R. Johnson scored 48; Khanan claimed 3 for 17.
Fisherman replied with 162 for 2. Robert Mohan made 64 and Rawl Reid 51 not out.

Fisherman overcame Mahaica by seven wickets.

Batting First, Mahaica took first strike and made 99-9 with Seeraj Bhimain scoring 20 while Rawl Reid picked up 3 for 17. Fisherman responded with 100-3 in 12.1 overs. Reid made 34, Jagdish Persaud 21 not out. Success drew the bye to the final in the five-team competition.

Hassan expressed gratitude to teams.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day



Sports

GRFU receives support from SOS Kit Aid

GRFU receives support from SOS Kit Aid

Sep 06, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) over the weekend received a quantity of uniforms and other equipment from SOS Kit Aid. British High Commissioner to Guyana, Ambassador...
Read More
Tallawahs lead as the party moves to St. Lucia

Tallawahs lead as the party moves to St. Lucia

Sep 06, 2022

Allicock, Amsterdam and Lewis for South American Games

Allicock, Amsterdam and Lewis for South American...

Sep 06, 2022

Team Guyana progress in International Rankings following Chess Olympiad campaign

Team Guyana progress in International Rankings...

Sep 06, 2022

Fisherman Masters crowned Zameer Hassan birth anniversary softball champs

Fisherman Masters crowned Zameer Hassan birth...

Sep 06, 2022

Bel Air Rubis beat QC, MSC whip Diplomats by 9 Wkts

Bel Air Rubis beat QC, MSC whip Diplomats by 9...

Sep 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Over to Aunty Priya!

    Kaieteur News – The educational authorities are attempting to milk the results of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]