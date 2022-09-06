Fisherman Masters crowned Zameer Hassan birth anniversary softball champs

Kaieteur News – Fisherman Masters were crowned champions of the Zameer Hassan birth anniversary softball competition following an eight-wicket win over Success on Sunday at Lusignan.

Success batted first and posted 108 for 9 from their allotted 15 overs with Sham Boodram scoring 29. Davanan Khanan claimed 4 for 17. Fisherman Masters replied with 109-2. Zaki Salim struck an unbeaten 54, while Zameer Hassan made 21 not out.

Salim was named man-of -the -match in the final while Khanan took the best bowler prize. Polly Sookdeo of Mahaica received the prize for the highest individual score, 71.

Earlier, Fisherman beat Rafman XI by eight wickets. Batting first, Rahman XI made 159 all out. R. Johnson scored 48; Khanan claimed 3 for 17.

Fisherman replied with 162 for 2. Robert Mohan made 64 and Rawl Reid 51 not out.

Fisherman overcame Mahaica by seven wickets.

Batting First, Mahaica took first strike and made 99-9 with Seeraj Bhimain scoring 20 while Rawl Reid picked up 3 for 17. Fisherman responded with 100-3 in 12.1 overs. Reid made 34, Jagdish Persaud 21 not out. Success drew the bye to the final in the five-team competition.

Hassan expressed gratitude to teams.