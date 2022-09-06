Elderly man admits to killing wife

– body was found in house covered with sand

Kaieteur News – Ten years after the decomposed body of Joan Durant, was discovered buried in the sand of an unfinished bathroom, her 80-year-old husband, Gordon Leslie Durant, on Monday admitted to killing her.

Durant appeared before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow in the Demerara High Court, when the capital charge was read to him. He denied the charge which stated that between June 26, 2012 and June 28, 2012, at Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, he murdered the 50-year-old woman.

While the accused denied the murder charge he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. Justice Barlow deferred his sentencing to September 15, 2022, and ordered that a probation report be prepared in favour of the accused. Representing the State in this matter are Prosecutors, Marisa Edwards, Simran Gajraj, and Latifah Elliot

According to reports, Joan’s son had reported her missing on June 26, 2012 and two days later her husband confessed to the police and led them to where he buried his wife. Joan’s decomposed body was discovered in the unfinished house covered in sand.