Latest update September 6th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Elderly man admits to killing wife

Sep 06, 2022 News

– body was found in house covered with sand

Kaieteur News – Ten years after the decomposed body of Joan Durant, was discovered buried in the sand of an unfinished bathroom, her 80-year-old husband, Gordon Leslie Durant, on Monday admitted to killing her.

Dead: Joan Durant

Durant appeared before Justice Jo-Ann Barlow in the Demerara High Court, when the capital charge was read to him. He denied the charge which stated that between June 26, 2012 and June 28, 2012, at Melanie Damishana, East Coast Demerara, he murdered the 50-year-old woman.

Awaiting sentencing:  Gordon Leslie Durant

While the accused denied the murder charge he pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter. Justice Barlow deferred his sentencing to September 15, 2022, and ordered that a probation report be prepared in favour of the accused. Representing the State in this matter are Prosecutors, Marisa Edwards, Simran Gajraj, and Latifah Elliot

According to reports, Joan’s son had reported her missing on June 26, 2012 and two days later her husband confessed to the police and led them to where he buried his wife. Joan’s decomposed body was discovered in the unfinished house covered in sand.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day



Sports

GRFU receives support from SOS Kit Aid

GRFU receives support from SOS Kit Aid

Sep 06, 2022

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) over the weekend received a quantity of uniforms and other equipment from SOS Kit Aid. British High Commissioner to Guyana, Ambassador...
Read More
Tallawahs lead as the party moves to St. Lucia

Tallawahs lead as the party moves to St. Lucia

Sep 06, 2022

Allicock, Amsterdam and Lewis for South American Games

Allicock, Amsterdam and Lewis for South American...

Sep 06, 2022

Team Guyana progress in International Rankings following Chess Olympiad campaign

Team Guyana progress in International Rankings...

Sep 06, 2022

Fisherman Masters crowned Zameer Hassan birth anniversary softball champs

Fisherman Masters crowned Zameer Hassan birth...

Sep 06, 2022

Bel Air Rubis beat QC, MSC whip Diplomats by 9 Wkts

Bel Air Rubis beat QC, MSC whip Diplomats by 9...

Sep 06, 2022

Features/Columnists

  • Over to Aunty Priya!

    Kaieteur News – The educational authorities are attempting to milk the results of the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]