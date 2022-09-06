Bel Air Rubis beat QC, MSC whip Diplomats by 9 Wkts

Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc /Suzuki Motor Cycles T20 cricket

Kaieteur News

By Sean Devers

Played in sweltering heat Sunday at the Queens College and the Malteenoes grounds, Bel Air Rubis beat QC by four wickets at QC while host MSC hammered Diplomats by nine wickets in the GCA’s Atlantic Marine Supplies Inc /Suzuki Motor Cycles T20 Second division cricket tournament for teams in the City.

At QC, on slow track and very good outfield despite Friday’s thunderstorm in the City which left GCC and several streets under water, the hosts were asked to bat and reached 154-4 in their 20 overs.

Led by a fourth wicket partnership of 78 between Jonte Thomas, whose unbeaten 56 lasted 24 balls and was decorate with two fours and four sixes and Tuen Hicks who was run out off the penultimate ball of the innings for 40 from 54 with two fours.

The pair joined forces after Kishan Persaud (12) and opener Ron Persaud fell for a brisk 22 from 17 balls.

National U-15 left-arm spinner Arun Gainda was the best bowler with 1-13 from four overs for Bel Air Rubis who galloped to 157-6 in 17.4 overs.

After Claudius Fraser, batting with an injured hand, was caught behind for a second ball duck off Thomas, Andy Lall with a pugnacious 78 from just 38 balls with 12 boundaries which included nine sixes, got support from Terrence King who clobbered four sixes and three fours in his 27-ball undefeated 48, while Arvinda Gainda was 11 not out when victory was achieved with 2.2 overs to spare.

Mohammed Nassir took 2-23 from 3.5 overs for QC.

At MSC in a match that started an hour late due to soft areas on the ground, Stephon Brown captured 6-14 in his four overs to give Malteenoes an emphatic nine-wicket win over Diplomats.

Brown orchestrated Diplomats demise for 56 in 14.1 overs even as 20 extras helped the cause. Adrian Foster (12) and Royton Gill (17) were the only batters to reach double figures on the heavy outfield.

The pair added 40 for the second wicket but once Gill was LBW to Browne at 43-2, Diplomats catapulted in dramatic fashion as they lost eight wickets for 13 runs.

MSC lost Browne for 12, but Jeremiah Scott with a quick-fire unbeaten 32 from 12 balls with five sixes and opener Judel McAllister 13 not out with a six saw the Thomas lands side to victory in 6.2 overs.