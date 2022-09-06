Anna Regina boy cops 27 CSEC subjects

– school also claimed 2nd and 3rd places with students topping 25 subjects

Kaieteur News – Preliminary results of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certification Examination (CSEC) revealed that an Anna Regina Secondary School student, Ramoll Baboolall topped the country with 27 subjects- 24 being grade ones and three grade twos. Coming in second was Uotam Heeralall also of Anna Regina Secondary who wrote 25 subjects and gained 24 Grade Ones and one Grade Two. In at third is Anna Regina Secondary Daniel Dowding with 22 Ones and three twos.

The preliminary results which were released on Monday by the Ministry of Education at the Anna Regina Secondary School in Region Two showed that four out of the top five performers were students of that school. Revealing this year’s top performers at CSEC was Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, who cautioned that the results are only ‘preliminary results.’

“What we are announcing are preliminary results, we don’t have results yet that are concrete because they (CXC) don’t have results that are yet concrete and why is that, because all the children who get their results tonight (Monday) will have an opportunity to appeal those grades and those appeals could change a picture entirely.”

Noting the criteria for determining the student with the most outstanding award, Minister Manickchand further said, “ Sometimes who the top student is, the person who gets the most outstanding award either in the country or in the region, is dependent on more than just the highest number of ones, it’s dependent on a combination of subjects.”

Before announcing the top performers, the Minister mentioned that a total of 213 candidates who wrote the exams, have secured Grade Ones in eight or more subjects. Of the 213 she added that 28 candidates secured 14 Grade Ones or more. The 28 candidates are from schools such as Anna Regina, Queen’s College, Skeldon Line Path, Saraswati Vidya Niketan, Tagore High, Rosignol Secondary and Abram’s Zuil Secondary.

Other top students topping the list are, Saskia Twahir of Queen’s College who gained 21 Grade Ones and one Grade Two, Chavelee Solomon of Anna Regina who gained 19 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos, Eshika Singh of Anna Regina who gained 18 Grade Ones, Sheridan Dyal of Queen’s College who gained 18 Grade Ones and one Grade Two, Krips Thani of Queen’s College, who gained 18 Grade Ones , Manisha Bhrimranie of Anna Regina who gained 16 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos, Lateisha Mc Arthur of Queen’s College, who gained 16 Grade Ones and two Grade Twos, Leezo Prasad of Skeldon Line Path who gained 16 Grade Ones and one Grade Two, Niashree Madho of Saraswati Vidya Niketan who gained 16 Grade Ones and three Grade Twos, and Bhagmattie Sarendranauth also of Saraswati Vidya Niketan , who gained 16 Grade One and four Grade Twos.

At this year’s exams it was mentioned that a total of 10,368 students registered for the May/June sitting as compared to 9,808 that registered last year.

An analysis of the 2022 preliminary results revealed that the overall pass rate at the General and Technical proficiencies for Grades One to Three was 68.5% as compared to 2021 which had 66.36% pass rate.

It was noted by Chief Education Officer, Dr. Marcel Hutson that improved performance at CSEC was evident in 20 subjects and remained constant in six subjects. Outstanding performance were noted in nine subjects where 90% and over gained acceptable Grades One to Three. Some of these subjects are: Agricultural Science (double award) with 99.43%, Music with 100%, Electronic Documentation Preparation and Management with 90.90%, and Industrial Technology- Mechanical with 98.68%. With the country’s top CSEC performers yet to be officially announced, it was mentioned yesterday within 10 days, the Ministry of Education will be announcing this year’s National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examinations results.