Hikers Cadets creates major upset to reach semis

Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament…

Kaieteur News – The Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament prepares to enter the semi-final stage as all of the teams turned out in full force to contest the quarterfinals at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Sunday evening.

In the under20 girls department, Saints Conquerors, YMCA Old Fort Samurais, GCC Spartans and GCC Her-ricanes made it through to the semis which will be played on Wednesday, September 7.

In the under20 boys, Saints S7N, Saints Superstars, GCC Pitbulls and YMCA Old Fort made it to the final four.

The men’s quarterfinals saw the Pepsi Hikers continue their unbeaten streak as they made light work of Saints Splinters, winning 11-2. The Bounty GCC won against GCC The Sequel, 3-1, giving them a spot in the semis, while Hikers Cadets pulled off an unexpected upset against the Saints Team beating them 2-1.

The Saints team, made up of many young talented national men, who fought hard, but only found the back of Hikers net once. The experienced Hikers side battled and played a hard defence as Shane Samuels converted 2 of their penalty corner opportunities.

One of the Garnett brothers, Shomere scored the lone goal for his side. In the semi-final, Pepsi Hikers will play Bounty GCC, while Pepsi Cadets come up against against YMCA Old Fort.

The round robin matches continued for the women’s category with GCC Tigers edging Saints 4-3. Striker Sonia Jardine netted 3 goals for her side, while Clayza Bobb netted twice for her side. In the match against Woodpecker Hikers and Old Fort Igniters, the Hikers ladies won 4-2.

After the semifinal round on Wednesday evening the tournament moves to the Finals on Friday, September 9, from 17:00 hrs.