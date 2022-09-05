Latest update September 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Yarrowkabra Cobras receive prize for winning Strikers Sports Club All Female Dominoes Tourney

Sep 05, 2022 Sports

Yarrowkabra Cobras received their winning prizes following their victory in the Strikers Sports Club All Female Dominoes tournament which was concluded recently at Dynasty.

Team Cobras pose with their hardware as organiser Roderick Harry presents the Abu Guyana winning trophy and cash incentive to the captain in the presence of sponsors Dynasty Sports Club, Triple M Investments, Ryan Rambalak and Raphael’s Trading Enterprise.

Cobras made 80 points, while Big Boss Girls and In Time were locked on 76 games apiece. The second and third place prizes were shared between them.

The prizes were 1st, $200,000 sponsored by Strikers Sports Club, a winner’s trophy and nine medals was sponsored by Abu Guyana. Second and third place were allotted $100,000 each with trophies and medals to match sponsored by Grace Kennedy Remittance Services and VSH UNITED GUYANA Inc. respectively, while the fourth place of one trophy and $40,000 was donated by HJ94.1 Boom FM.

 

 

