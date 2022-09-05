Yarrowkabra Cobras receive prize for winning Strikers Sports Club All Female Dominoes Tourney

Yarrowkabra Cobras received their winning prizes following their victory in the Strikers Sports Club All Female Dominoes tournament which was concluded recently at Dynasty.

Cobras made 80 points, while Big Boss Girls and In Time were locked on 76 games apiece. The second and third place prizes were shared between them.

The prizes were 1st, $200,000 sponsored by Strikers Sports Club, a winner’s trophy and nine medals was sponsored by Abu Guyana. Second and third place were allotted $100,000 each with trophies and medals to match sponsored by Grace Kennedy Remittance Services and VSH UNITED GUYANA Inc. respectively, while the fourth place of one trophy and $40,000 was donated by HJ94.1 Boom FM.