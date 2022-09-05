Yarrowkabra Cobras receive prize for winning Strikers Sports Club All Female Dominoes Tourney

Latest update September 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2022 Sports
Yarrowkabra Cobras received their winning prizes following their victory in the Strikers Sports Club All Female Dominoes tournament which was concluded recently at Dynasty.
Cobras made 80 points, while Big Boss Girls and In Time were locked on 76 games apiece. The second and third place prizes were shared between them.
The prizes were 1st, $200,000 sponsored by Strikers Sports Club, a winner’s trophy and nine medals was sponsored by Abu Guyana. Second and third place were allotted $100,000 each with trophies and medals to match sponsored by Grace Kennedy Remittance Services and VSH UNITED GUYANA Inc. respectively, while the fourth place of one trophy and $40,000 was donated by HJ94.1 Boom FM.
Sep 05, 2022Sparta Boss of Georgetown came from two goals down to beat Slingerz of West Demerara 9-5 in the final of the GT beer ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ futsal final on Saturday night at the Cliff...
Sep 05, 2022
Sep 05, 2022
Sep 05, 2022
Sep 04, 2022
Sep 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – There are some who you owe your psychological life to and they become a permanent fixture in your psychology.... more
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport does NOT have any overarching responsibility to ensure that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]