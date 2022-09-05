The great importance of what is considered trivial eludes us as Guyanese

Dear Editor,

Can you imagine President Irfan Ali holding a garden party during COVID on the lawns of State House and is ousted as president as a result? No! Why? The Guyanese people, the leaders, opposition and government would see it as something so trivial it would not even warrant a space on the front pages of Kaieteur News, the Guyana Chronicle and Stabroek News. Gordon Moseley would ignore such as something so unimportant that his unique voice would fail to utter on his programme something that seems so small and unimportant.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson happened to serve as prime minister of one of the greatest countries on earth and his prime ministerial status became devoid as a result of breaking COVID rules and having a party at Number 10.

Guyanese MPs on both sides of the House would have made fun should such concern be raised in Parliament. There is something really wrong with us a people and nation.

Can you imagine the Met police stopping a politician or rich businessman for being over the limits of alcohol consumption while driving and they asked the police if he/she knew who they were then reach for their phone and call a senior police officer who ordered the police to let them go? This would only be seen in a comedy strip in the UK. That politician and big businessman would be arrested and jailed. The news outlets would have a field day and the powerful disgraced jokers would be frowned upon or even be reviled by the British people. They would have no career after being released from jail. What about Guyana? Can the police stop VP Jagdeo and ask him to take a breathalyser test?

My country condones the things they see as triviaL that is eating away at the heart and soul of a nation while the world laughs at us as if they are looking at a comedy strip. The next hundred years, it will be the same if we don’t change our backward and wicked mentality. So what do we do about those opposition MPs suspended unjustly by the Speaker who is clearly an operative of the government? That is not a matter of urgency or immediate importance, I think.

Sincerely yours,

Norman Browne

Social and Political Activist