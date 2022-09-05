Sparta Boss are ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ futsal champs

Sparta Boss of Georgetown came from two goals down to beat Slingerz of West Demerara 9-5 in the final of the GT beer ‘Keep Your Five Alive’ futsal final on Saturday night at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall.

Deon Lanferman put Slingerz ahead in the 7th minute before Quincy Adams doubled the lead two minutes later. Jermin Junior netted for Sparta Boss in the 11th minute, while Gregory Richardson found the equaliser in the 16th.

Sparta Boss increased their pace and Junior handed them the lead one minute later before Richardson stretched their advantage in the 19th. Alfred scored Slingerz third in the 20th minute before Ryan Hackett fired home Sparta Boss fifth goal in the 22nd minute. Hackett added another in the 26th minute and his team mate Jeremy Garrett slotted home one minute later to send crowd into a frenzy.

Samuel Garrett netted for Slingerz in the 31st before Hackett completed his hat-trick in the 47th minute. Quincy Adams added another for Slingerz in the 48th before Nicholas MacArthur sent his powerful shot into the back of the net to score Sparta Boss ninth goal in the 49th minute.

Swag Entertainment of Linden beat Stabroek Ballers 4-1 in the third place game.

Kouse Gentle put Swag Entertainment ahead in the 6th minute before he doubled the lead in the 15th. Omar Brewley added another in the 16th before Seon Taylor pulled one back for Stabroek Ballers in the 17th minute. Deon Charter netted Swag Entertainment in the 19th.

Meanwhile, Police beat Avacado Ballers 5-3 and the Referees Association beat Dominoes Association 13-3. Deon Feasaal netted twice for the Referees. (Zaheer Mohamed)