Scores stranded for hours after barge rams into Demerara Harbour Bridge

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – A scheduled 12:00pm reopening of the Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB) was on Sunday stalled for over five hours, after a barge that was crossing during the retraction, crashed into the floating structure.

A report from the DHB Corporation explained that a vessel named Desal 1 was pulling two tugs – Alpha 1 and Chaka – when it hit retractor span nine around 11:31hrs. This caused the span to be pushed out of line, also breaking the connecting end post at spans six and seven. As a result, no vehicle was allowed onto the bridge “out of an abundance of caution,” an Engineer said since there was a “slight opening” at the damaged section of the bridge.

According to the Ministry of Public Works, “The hit pushed the bridge out of alignment…this in turn caused a transom to be warp (slight opening). The accident also caused several buoys to burst.”

The tugs were transporting sand and were travelling northbound when the vessel crashed into the edge of the retractor span. The Corporation’s Management noted that it is in contact with the local consignee of the vessel and tug and barge. It is expected that the cost of the damages and repairs would be borne by the owner.

About six hours after the accident occurred, the bridge was reopened to vehicular traffic. Subject Minister Juan Edghill in an update yesterday explained, “After lots of hard work by the team here at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, we are opening up right now to light vehicular traffic- 10 tonnes and under…we would not be able to allow trucks and laden canters on the bridge and we are asking people where they see the cones to slow down and traverse carefully. This is the section of the bridge that is most damaged.”

He added, “The children who are getting to school tomorrow who the parents have been worried about, you will be able to get your children over to school and you will be able to get them back over.”

The Minister noted that a decision on when laden and heavier vehicles will be allowed to traverse the bridge will be announced by Monday morning or later Sunday evening. Up to press time, information in this regard was still unavailable.

During the downtime of the bridge, commuters flocked the Georgetown and Vreed-en-Hoop Stellings, while vehicle owners were forced to stay put for more than five hours.

President Irfaan Ali as well as the Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and Home Affairs Minister, Robeson Benn visited the location to inspect the damages and repair works.