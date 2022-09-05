Latest update September 5th, 2022 12:59 AM

Mangal goes back to back in BK International win 

Sep 05, 2022 Sports

Mike Mangal kept up his good form by winning the BK International Golf Tournament on Saturday.

Winners and officials of the BK Intl Golf tournament with their prizes after the presentation.

Mangal, who won the Barefoot tournament last week, shot a net 68 (77/9), while Ranbindra Persaud took second with a net 71 (85/14) and an improving Ronald Bulkan was third with net 73 (92/19). Mangal also took trophies for Best Gross and Longest Drive. Nearest to the Pin went to Kassim Khan.

Speaking on behalf of BK International, Office Manager Egan Bazilio said the company was happy to support the club as part of diversifying its sponsorship of sports.

 

 

