CXC to release CSEC, CAPE results online today 6pm

Kaieteur News – The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has announced that the results of this year’s Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate® (CSEC) and Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) examinations will be released online at 6:00pm today.

Candidates may access their results via the Student Portal at https://www.cxc.org/student-results. In a press release, CXC said it has established a Helpdesk service to provide support to candidates accessing their results via the student portal. For assistance, candidates may contact the CXC Helpdesk service in Barbados at 1-246-227-1700 or in Jamaica at 1-876-630-5200, between the hours of 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm (AST) on Monday 5 September.

Meanwhile, stakeholders are reminded that results are preliminary and candidates who may have questions about their grades, may submit requests for reviews and/or queries. The deadline for submission is Friday 7th October 2022. Stakeholders are also asked to note the following guidance: • Ungraded: A result of “Ungraded” indicates that an SBA, SBA grade, multiple-choice paper or supporting documents was not submitted on behalf of a candidate.

Candidates may submit a Query to have this result investigated. Candidates are not required to pay for this service. Queries may be submitted through schools for in-school candidates or through the Ministry of Education for private candidates. Absent: Candidates who attended an examination but received a result of “Absent”, may submit a Query to have this result investigated. Candidates are not required to pay for this service. Queries may be submitted through schools for in-school candidates or through the Ministry of Education for private candidates.

Review: Candidates who may have questions about a grade and would like to have a script reviewed, may submit a request for a “Script Review”. Please note that a script review may result in an overall Grade either increasing or remaining the same. If the review results in an increase in an overall grade, the candidate will receive a refund of their review fee. Reviews may be submitted through schools for in-school candidates or through the Ministry of Education for private candidates. The cost per review is USD$30.

The CXC team has been in contact with regional and international higher education institutions to communicate the timing of the release of results in order to minimise the possibility of students being disadvantaged during the matriculation process. The official release of results ceremony for the CXC May/June 2022 Regional Examinations, will take place today (Monday 5 September 2022) at 10:00 am AST, at the Gros-Islet Human Resource Development Centre in Saint Lucia.

Shawn Edward, Minister of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training, St. Lucia, will deliver the feature address and remarks will also be delivered by Dr. Wayne Wesley, Registrar and CEO of CXC and Ms. Michelle Charles, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training. Dr. Nicole Manning, Director of Operations, Examination Services Division, CXC, will deliver a presentation on the 2022 Examination Administration and Results. In addition to remarks from Ministry of Education and CXC officials, attendees will also be treated to a cultural performance. The event will be streamed live online at cxc.org/cxctv.