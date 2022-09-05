A clean voters’ list, what does it entail?

Dear Editor,

Any political party contesting a general election would want a clean voters’ list; it is one’s sovereign right to contest in a clean and transparent system, however, when you analyse the statements made by the Opposition PNC and their associated action thereafter, you wonder if they are truly interested in a clean voters’ list or obsessed by some other nefarious agenda. I will now walk you through a critical and detailed analysis of this latest call of theirs.

So, I shall begin the unorthodox way by asking a few questions, what voters’ list are they talking about? Were they asking for a clean workable list that every contesting party would be comfortable to work with? And the answer is a blunt no! Because they hastily started a house-to-house process in a Region of their stronghold under the leadership of a yes man James Patterson as GECOM Chairman. Their motive here was to compile a list of voters that they wanted to work with. They were secretly compiling a list that would bring them a sure win in the upcoming general elections, the only obstacle that precluded them from succeeding was the time to do it, and there were too many international eyes all round.

To buttress my point, I bring to your attention the brazen attempts at rigging and the voters’ list of Region 4, a stronghold of theirs. It was their planned objective to fiddle around with that list until it brought them the desired outcome. And no better place to do it than in Region 4. The details of our discourse are there for your perusal.

So, when the decision was made for a recount, all hell broke loose, because here they were caught in a bind, that is, how to get the numbers to add up. Having found themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place, there was a mad scramble to get the figures to add up, so the only option left was to cry foul, turn now and say there was a bloated voters’ list, dead voters voting, and those who voted were actually overseas!

This old PNC tactic was resurrected in March 2020 to increase their chances to at least eke a win, but it failed miserably. So, this latest call of a clean voters’ list before going into the next LGE and national elections is really a hoax or a charade. The PNC are not really interested in a clean voters’ list as the reasons I’ve put forward earlier. In fact, in this the period of claims and objections, they have not come forward to show any cause of a bloated or a fraudulent list for reasons we all know fully well. But rest assure, they are putting together their usual, what I would call “cry foul list,” after they would have lost the elections.

Finally, gone are the days when a list was compiled in favour of the PNC and their shameful charade of an election. Those days when enumerators would ask of the registrant which political party they would vote for. Gone are the days when there were more voters on the list than the actual number of people living in an area. Gone are the days when you turned up to vote and you were told that you were dead or you have voted already, these days cannot be resurrected. So cry your heart out Norton, you and your claptraps will not be afforded the opportunity to get your filthy rigging apparatus in action again, it is one man, one vote from this time henceforth.

Respectfully yours,

Neil Adams