33 records tumble at GAPLF Raw Nationals Championship

Sep 05, 2022

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation held its RAW nationals’ championship recently at St. Stanislaus College. The day’s proceedings saw 33 records tumbled, while Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Keisha Abrigo were crowned overall male and female champions respectively.

Angel Chappelle receives one of her prizes. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

Romeo Hunter on the top podium spot with his prize. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

Setting records in iron sport is always an amazing feeling and among those that set new records were Angel Chappelle (08), Romario Gonsalves (02), Romeo Hunter (05), Sherene Williams (02) and Farouk Abdool (02).

Below is a list of the Powerlifting records broken:

Athlete Name                      Cls                   Division      Event            Kgs      Lbs

Angel Chappelle            52 Women’s          Sb-Jr Raw     Squat            105      231.485

Angel Chappelle            52 Women’s          Open Raw     Squat            105      231.485

Angel Chappelle            52 Women’s          Open Raw     Bench Press 47.5     104.720

Angel Chappelle            52 Women’s          Sb-Jr Raw     Bench Press 47.5     104.720

Angel Chappelle            52 Women’s          Open Raw     Deadlift        112.5   248.020

Angel Chappelle            52 Women’s          Sb-Jr Raw     Deadlift        112.5    248.020

Angel Chappelle            52 Women’s          Open Raw     Total             267.5    589.737

Angel Chappelle            52 Women’s          Sb-Jr Raw     Total             267.5    589.737

Romario Gonsalves        66 Men’s               Open Raw     Deadlift        272.5    600.760

Romario Gonsalves        66 Men’s               Open Raw     Total             617.5   1361.355

Keisha Abrigo                69 Women’s          Open Raw     Squat            160        352.740

Keisha Abrigo                69 Women’s          Open Raw     Total             415.0     914.919

Noel Cummings             74 Men’s               Master 4 Raw Squat           140        308.647

Romeo Hunter                74 Men’s               Open Raw      Squat           240        529.110

Romeo Hunter                 74 Men’s              Sb-Jr Raw      Squat            240        529.110

Noel Cummings              74 Men’s              Master 4 Raw Bench Press 90          198.416

Romeo Hunter                 74 Men’s              Sb-Jr Raw       Bench Press 160        352.740

Romeo Hunter                 74 Men’s              Open Raw       Bench Press 160        352.740

Noel Cummings              74 Men’s               Master 4 Raw Deadlift        182.5    402.344

Noel Cummings              74 Men’s               Master 4 Raw Total             412.5    909.407

Romeo Hunter                 74 Men’s              Sb-Jr Raw        Total            605.0    1333.797

Sherene Williams            84 Women’s         Open Raw        Squat           155        341.717

Sherene Williams            84 Women’s         Open Raw        Deadlift        157.5    347.228

Carlos Petterson-Griffith 93 Men’s              Open Raw        Squat            320       705.479

Carlos Petterson-Griffith 93 Men’s              Open Raw        Total             825.0   1818.814

Marlon Wilson                 93 Men’s              Master 1 Raw  Deadlift        273        601.862

BJjorn Williams             105 Men’s              Open Raw        Bench Press 177.5     391.321

Bjorn Williams               105 Men’s              Open Raw        Total            717.5    1581.817

Bjorn Williams               105 Men’s              Open Raw        Deadlift        302.5     666.898

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s            Junior Raw       Squat            223        491.631

Farouk Abdool               120+ Men’s            Master 2 Raw   Squat            252.5     556.667

Farouk Abdool               120+ Men’s            Master 2 Raw   Bench Press 145         319.670

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s            Junior Raw       Bench Press 110.5      243.611

 

 

 

 

 

 

