33 records tumble at GAPLF Raw Nationals Championship

Latest update September 5th, 2022 12:59 AM
Sep 05, 2022 Sports
The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation held its RAW nationals’ championship recently at St. Stanislaus College. The day’s proceedings saw 33 records tumbled, while Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Keisha Abrigo were crowned overall male and female champions respectively.
Setting records in iron sport is always an amazing feeling and among those that set new records were Angel Chappelle (08), Romario Gonsalves (02), Romeo Hunter (05), Sherene Williams (02) and Farouk Abdool (02).
Below is a list of the Powerlifting records broken:
Athlete Name Cls Division Event Kgs Lbs
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Squat 105 231.485
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Squat 105 231.485
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Bench Press 47.5 104.720
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Bench Press 47.5 104.720
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Deadlift 112.5 248.020
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Deadlift 112.5 248.020
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Total 267.5 589.737
Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Total 267.5 589.737
Romario Gonsalves 66 Men’s Open Raw Deadlift 272.5 600.760
Romario Gonsalves 66 Men’s Open Raw Total 617.5 1361.355
Keisha Abrigo 69 Women’s Open Raw Squat 160 352.740
Keisha Abrigo 69 Women’s Open Raw Total 415.0 914.919
Noel Cummings 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Squat 140 308.647
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Open Raw Squat 240 529.110
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Squat 240 529.110
Noel Cummings 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Bench Press 90 198.416
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Bench Press 160 352.740
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Open Raw Bench Press 160 352.740
Noel Cummings 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Deadlift 182.5 402.344
Noel Cummings 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Total 412.5 909.407
Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Total 605.0 1333.797
Sherene Williams 84 Women’s Open Raw Squat 155 341.717
Sherene Williams 84 Women’s Open Raw Deadlift 157.5 347.228
Carlos Petterson-Griffith 93 Men’s Open Raw Squat 320 705.479
Carlos Petterson-Griffith 93 Men’s Open Raw Total 825.0 1818.814
Marlon Wilson 93 Men’s Master 1 Raw Deadlift 273 601.862
BJjorn Williams 105 Men’s Open Raw Bench Press 177.5 391.321
Bjorn Williams 105 Men’s Open Raw Total 717.5 1581.817
Bjorn Williams 105 Men’s Open Raw Deadlift 302.5 666.898
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Squat 223 491.631
Farouk Abdool 120+ Men’s Master 2 Raw Squat 252.5 556.667
Farouk Abdool 120+ Men’s Master 2 Raw Bench Press 145 319.670
Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Bench Press 110.5 243.611
