33 records tumble at GAPLF Raw Nationals Championship

The Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation held its RAW nationals’ championship recently at St. Stanislaus College. The day’s proceedings saw 33 records tumbled, while Carlos Petterson-Griffith and Keisha Abrigo were crowned overall male and female champions respectively.

Setting records in iron sport is always an amazing feeling and among those that set new records were Angel Chappelle (08), Romario Gonsalves (02), Romeo Hunter (05), Sherene Williams (02) and Farouk Abdool (02).

Below is a list of the Powerlifting records broken:

Athlete Name Cls Division Event Kgs Lbs

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Squat 105 231.485

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Squat 105 231.485

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Bench Press 47.5 104.720

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Bench Press 47.5 104.720

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Deadlift 112.5 248.020

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Deadlift 112.5 248.020

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Open Raw Total 267.5 589.737

Angel Chappelle 52 Women’s Sb-Jr Raw Total 267.5 589.737

Romario Gonsalves 66 Men’s Open Raw Deadlift 272.5 600.760

Romario Gonsalves 66 Men’s Open Raw Total 617.5 1361.355

Keisha Abrigo 69 Women’s Open Raw Squat 160 352.740

Keisha Abrigo 69 Women’s Open Raw Total 415.0 914.919

Noel Cummings 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Squat 140 308.647

Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Open Raw Squat 240 529.110

Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Squat 240 529.110

Noel Cummings 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Bench Press 90 198.416

Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Bench Press 160 352.740

Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Open Raw Bench Press 160 352.740

Noel Cummings 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Deadlift 182.5 402.344

Noel Cummings 74 Men’s Master 4 Raw Total 412.5 909.407

Romeo Hunter 74 Men’s Sb-Jr Raw Total 605.0 1333.797

Sherene Williams 84 Women’s Open Raw Squat 155 341.717

Sherene Williams 84 Women’s Open Raw Deadlift 157.5 347.228

Carlos Petterson-Griffith 93 Men’s Open Raw Squat 320 705.479

Carlos Petterson-Griffith 93 Men’s Open Raw Total 825.0 1818.814

Marlon Wilson 93 Men’s Master 1 Raw Deadlift 273 601.862

BJjorn Williams 105 Men’s Open Raw Bench Press 177.5 391.321

Bjorn Williams 105 Men’s Open Raw Total 717.5 1581.817

Bjorn Williams 105 Men’s Open Raw Deadlift 302.5 666.898

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Squat 223 491.631

Farouk Abdool 120+ Men’s Master 2 Raw Squat 252.5 556.667

Farouk Abdool 120+ Men’s Master 2 Raw Bench Press 145 319.670

Yogaishawar Seecharan 120+ Men’s Junior Raw Bench Press 110.5 243.611