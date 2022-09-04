Wakenaam Masters overcome Royal Strikers

Kaieteur News – Wakenaam Masters defeated Royal Strikers by 53 runs in a T20 fixture played on Tuesday at the Wakenaam Community Centre ground, Good Success.

Batting first, Wakenaam Masters managed 128-9. Guess player Ricardo Adams struck three fours and two sixes in a top score of 34 while Imran khan made 22 with three sixes and Navishaul Pooran 20. Devon Ramrattan claimed 3-19 and Golcharran Chulai 2-11.

Royal Strikers made 75-6 in reply. Ramrattan made 22 with one six while Ravy Nandalall got 11 and Gladewin Henry 10. Adams took 2-10. The game was sponsored by Mustak Mohamed.