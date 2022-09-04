Sports Secretariat claim 5-a-side softball title; Stewart, Small triumph at athletics

Kaieteur News – Sports Secretariat won the final of the 5-a-side softball competition at the Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken day of sports last weekend at Eve Leary.

Sports Secretariat defeated Presidential Guard by 52 runs in the final. Batting first, Sports Secretariat made 87-2 from their allotted five overs. Kemol Savory made 25, Kevon Boodie 20 and Quentin Sampson 12. Presidential Guard responded with 36-7. Sampson picked up 3-4 and Savory 2-5.

Sports Secretariat beat Hicken XI in the semi final. Sports Secretariat took first strike and managed 96 without loss. Savory struck 52 and Sampson 40. Hicken’s XI managed 52 for 8 in reply. Presidential Guard drew the bye to the final.

TSU beat Sports Secretariat B 1-0 to win the male football final, while Tiger Bay overcame Sports Secretariat A 1-0 to win the female final.

Akeem Stewart of the Guyana Defence Force won the male 80m ahead of Emmanuel Archibald of the Guyana Police Force and Noelex Holder of the GPF in that order.

Cassie Small took the top podium spot in the female 800 meter, while Analissa Redmond placed second and Tiffany Springer was third.

Royston Fordyce of GPF took gold in the male 800m while Cleveland Thomas of GPF placed second and Ronnel Newton of Upper Demerara Schools occupied third spot.

The 4x400m mixed relay was taken by Police A while Police B was second and New Amsterdam Track Club third. (Zaheer Mohamed)