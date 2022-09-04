Several teams taste sweet victory

Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament…

Kaieteur News – As the Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament continued at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall on Friday night, GCC The Sequel, GCC Spartans, YMCA Old Fort Igniters, Hikers Cadets, Pepsi Hikers and Saints HC Conquerors all recorded wins for the night.

In the U20 Girls ‘A’ group, Saints HC Aces and GBTI GCC Torna-does play to a draw, while in the ‘B’ group, Saints HC Conquerors beat their opponent GCC Hurricanes 2-0.

Like their teammates, the U20 Boys ‘A’ group GCC Pitbulls vs Saints HC S7N also played to a draw, with the game ending 1-1. YMCA Old Fort brushed aside Saints HC Superstars 4-0.

GBTI GCC Spartans continued their dominance by beating GCC Tigers 6-2. Sharpshooters Sarah Klautky and Alysa Xavier netted two goals each, while Makeda Harding and Ashley DeGroot rounded off the score. In another women’s matchup, YMCA Old Fort Igniters scored all three penalty corners, giving them the win over Saints HC 3-2. Clazya Bobb of Saints netted both goals for her team.

In the men’s division Bounty GCC The Sequel outscored the vibrant and energetic YMCA Old Fort 2-1. The skilful Old Fort team, made up of primarily national men, failed to convert many opportunities stating clearing it wasn’t their night. Just before the buzzer Captain Dominic Alleyne of Old Fort managed to find the net, but his efforts were too late as time ran out.

Hikers Cadets and Pepsi Hikers got the better of their opponents as they competed in groups ‘A’ and ‘B’, respectively. Pepsi hikers and Bounty GCC Pitbulls play the game as if it were the finals. Both teams possessing national men showed skill, coordination and determination.

However, the well-composed Jamarj Assanah opened the scoring for Pepsi hikers in the 8th minute and followed suit with two more goals. The flamboyant Aroudy Brandford and energetic captain Robert France also netted 3 and 2 goals, respectively. Kevin Spencer of GCC Pitbulls found the net of their competitor twice, one on a penalty stroke and the other on a corner. The game ended in favour of Pepsi Hikers 9-3.

In the group ‘A’ category, Hikers Cadets made light work of Saints HC Splinters, beating them 8-1. The war horse Devin Munroe registered his name four times on the score sheet, giving victory to his side.

Action continues today starting from 1 pm.