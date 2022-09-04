Ricardo Halley’s late-game heroics propel Slingerz FC to WDFA League title

Kaieteur News

By Rawle Toney

It was the perfect ending to the West Demerara Football Association’s (WDFA) 2022 League final, as Slingerz FC narrowly overcame rivals Den Amstel 1 – 0 in extra time on Saturday evening.

Ricardo Halley was the hitman for Slingerz FC, as the former Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Elite League champions clinched their first title since their return to the WDFA.

The win also saw Slingerz FC winning their third WDFA League, having won the trophy back-to-back in 2014 and 2015.

Watched by the capacity-filled National Track and Field Centre at Leonora, the two sides, after exchanging handshakes and other pleasantries, went on to give football fans exactly what they came to see – a battle!

Though Slingerz FC controlled the tempo of the game, they failed to make good of their chances.

Delon Lanferman and the tournament’s leading goalscorer, Deon Alfred, were the most guilty of the club’s attackers as it relates to the goals squandered.

Quincy Adams was impenetrable in the defence, while Akel Clarke was a ‘sure gloves’ between the upright for the eventual 2022 WDFA League winners.

Den Amstel, forced to defend for the most part of the game, had their shining moments, especially in the second stanza, but Clarke, the country’s starting National team keeper, was too good to get past.

The see-saw battle continued into full time, forcing referee Shevin Greene to signal for the extra 15 minutes to decide a winner.

However, just as fans were bracing themselves for a penalty shootout, Halley let loose a powerful right-footed volley that rocked the net and sent the Slingerz FC supporters into frenzy.

Slingerz FC coach, O’Neil Heywood, said while he wasn’t too pleased with the team’s performance, he was happy for the win.

Slingerz FC scored 45 goals (conceded four) in their eight-match unbeaten run, including a 3 – 1 win over Den Amstel.

Trevor Williams, president of the WDFA, called the overwhelming crowd support “a spectacle,” adding, “The fans are great. I think we have never before seen so many women, young women too, at football matches. The folks have shown us that once we have the product they will be there. I think their consistent attendance represents a shift somewhat in the demographics. Something that can be emulated throughout.”

According to Williams, “The final was a show of grit and determination and football needs such rivalry, everyone becomes better. It also shows that clubs still have their communities behind them and that’s a big factor for longevity. A good showing of young players putting their hands up and going toe-to-toe.”

The Slingerz FC president and founder, Javed Ali, upon announcing the club’s return to local football, said he sees the “Need for competition and the development of Guyana’s National (football) team, as it allows for professional players that are always ready for an international game.”

“Guyana’s football needs to reduce the dependents on the two professional teams, which are the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), to ensure that more players receive a monthly income, to dedicate their day-to-day activities to football,” Ali said.

He added that “This will increase the pool of fit and ready players for the National Team, and reduce the risk of an overreliance on international players and part-time players.”