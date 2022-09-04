My post-2020 self: A soulful journey

Kaieteur News – Mr. Ralph Ramkarran and I had our differences but I hold no special hard feeling against Ralphie. I have no hard feelings against anyone. We must learn to fight each other in the political arena then sit down and acknowledge we are humans that must believe in the humanity of all of us and preserve a cordial attitude to each other.

If I see Mark Benschop, I will certainly accept a coffee chat with him. I will certainly have black pudding with David Hinds whenever he is ready. We had black pudding rounds countless times in the past. I will not refuse to shake the hand of Lincoln Lewis and Sherod Duncan. I will not refuse to sit at the same table with Khemraj Ramjattan and share jokes about politics. I am quite happy to eat at the same table with Khemraj at any wedding or wake or lime we are at.

Adam Harris and I had so many arguments in the past but Harris will willingly tell you we have a very pleasant relation. I invited Adam to be our guest on the Gildarie-Freddie Kissoon Show. When we spoke, I told him viewers would be interested in hearing about our days at Kaieteur News.

I remain on good terms with Dr. George Norton and Ronald Bulkan of the PNC. David Patterson and I have friendly and amusing chats when we meet. UK based PNC activist Norman Brown is someone I consider a friend. I rang Ali Majeed of the WPA to enquire about the health of Tacuma Ogunseye after my wife and I met Ogunseye at the doctor’s office.

Outside of our humanness, we have our work to do and we must appreciate our patriotic obligation to history. I believe David preaches racially driven sermons and I will reject them with both political and intellectual vigour. I do not share Benschop’s politics.

He was jailed by the PPP government and I guess that is the basis of his continuing anti-PPP venom. I was oppressed in modes and ways far more life-threatening than what Benschop endured. But I cannot and will not remain unmoved when I see elections being rigged that will certainly destroy the country and the future of countless young people who deserve to go out into the world and make something for themselves and for their parents and siblings.

I know that feeling. I was the only one of seven siblings that went beyond primary school. I went hungry in Wortmanvile for years wearing clothes that even refugees would frown on. I was given an opportunity to see a future and I saw one. I married a woman that safeguarded that future for me.

I want that same opportunity for our young people. I believe deep in my heart that there wasn’t any journey waiting to be undertaken when Forbes Burnham ruled Guyana and permanent power ruined Guyana. When men and women can rule a country forever, there is no hope, no optimism, no spirit waiting to fly. Today, look at how the Cuban people are running all over the world looking for happiness.

I was oppressed, repressed and brutalised in the past but I cannot let that destroy my psyche and my soul. One has to move on especially at my age. I cannot see any reason why I should not give Dr. Irfaan Ali a chance to prove his nationalist commitment.

I do believe in my heart that Anil Nandlall has good intentions about elevating disadvantaged people. I am not apologetic for supporting the performance of Dr. Ali and Mr. Nandlall. Unless the PPP goes in directions that are unbearable then I will support the presidency of Dr. Ali.

Others that I functioned with in past years see the government in a different light. They use reasons of class, race, culture and political attitudes to judge an elected government. I cannot go that route. I judge government by my ideological yardstick –the emphasis on helping the poor and powerless.

When the Government of Guyana goes in directions that I disapprove, I will use my pen and voice. For example, when the Ministry of Public Works announced that hindrances, impediments and obstacles on the public pathways must be removed, I acted quickly to express my feelings.

Please see my column of Monday, June 27, 2022, headlined, “I’m old now; don’t want another confrontation with Minister Edghill.” I expressed my anxiety that poorer folks trying to make a living will be removed while the rich and powerful that have hijacked public space for themselves will be untouched.

In the end, March 2020, opened up my eyes in ways unimaginable. People I long fought with and I endangered my life for multiple times, put race and class before love of country. I support Ali and Nandlall. Who vex, vex!

