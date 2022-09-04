Latest update September 4th, 2022 1:04 AM

Junior boxer Keyon Britton gets noticed for his impressive performance

Sep 04, 2022 Sports

Samuel ‘Stanley’ Gittens (right) and Junior boxer Keyon Britton of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym at the recently held Schoolboys tournament.

Kaieteur News – Junior boxer Keyon Britton of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym found himself an immediate sponsor following his bout at the recently concluded Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament.

Although losing to compatriot Ezekiel Bancroft, Britton ring craft caught the eye of USA-based Guyanese Samuel ‘Stanley’ Gittens. So impressed was Gittens that he immediately provided a cash incentive for Britton and has pledged to continue sponsoring the dapper young fighter.

