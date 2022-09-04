Junior boxer Keyon Britton gets noticed for his impressive performance

Latest update September 4th, 2022 1:04 AM
Kaieteur News – Junior boxer Keyon Britton of the Vergenoegen Boxing Gym found himself an immediate sponsor following his bout at the recently concluded Winfield Braithwaite Caribbean Schoolboys and Juniors tournament.
Although losing to compatriot Ezekiel Bancroft, Britton ring craft caught the eye of USA-based Guyanese Samuel ‘Stanley’ Gittens. So impressed was Gittens that he immediately provided a cash incentive for Britton and has pledged to continue sponsoring the dapper young fighter.
