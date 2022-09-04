Latest update September 4th, 2022 1:04 AM

GFF thanks GOG for referee support, presents audited finances

Sep 04, 2022 Sports

GFF President Wayne Forde (right) presents audited finances to Hon. Minister Charles Ramson Jr.

Kaieteur News – Guyana Football Federation (GFF) President Wayne Forde has met Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jr. to present the federation’s2021 audited finances and to thank him for providing financial support for the recently-concluded annual FIFA referee training course. The government ministry partnered with the GFF and offered financial support to offset the costs for this annual FIFA capacity building course, which was held at the GFF National Training Centre in August, as well as the GFF’s ongoing referee development work and recruitment drive. “The Government of Guyana is committed to continuous investment in the future of all sports, including football, and that must include the capacity building and up-skilling of match officials, who play a vital role on the field of play,” Minister Ramson said.

At the same meeting between the GFF and the Ministry last week, President Forde handed over the GFF’s audited finances for 2021 to Minister Ramson. The audited finances are available for public viewing https://www.guyanafootball.org/financial-statements/

“The GFF continues to set a leading example in good governance in sports, by having its finances audited by an independent auditor and then publishing the results for all to see,” Ramson said. “The Government of Guyana wants to see greater responsibility and accountability from national sports organisations, both in terms of publishing financial documents, but also in the sensible and transparent use of funding.”

Forde said the GFF was required to publish independently audited finances as part of its compliance obligations under FIFA funding regulations. “We are obliged to share our audited finances publicly, so that all our stakeholders can see how we manage and invest our funding,” Forde said. “Our commitment to laying a sturdy foundation for a culture of good governance is underpinned by openness, transparency and accountability, and goes well beyond the compliance requirement of FIFA. An example we encourage all our fellow sports disciplines to follow.”

