Foods in your daily diet that may be restricting your weight loss goals

==The Fit-Nest==

By Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News – Very often we tend to look at what we can implement to lose weight. We try exercising and even following the recipes given by “mix specialists” in our bid to shed some pounds.

Hardly ever do we really take a step back to introspect and consider the foods we may be taking in on a daily basis that may not be helping on our journey to weight loss; or sometimes we are just too stubborn to accept the fact that our favourite snack or drink may be the reason for our drag.

Today, I’ll share some foods that you may be using on a daily basis that can be contributing to your delayed weight loss goals and exactly how they do this to your body.

Soda

Research has shown that soda is high in calories and added sugar. Not only that, but it lacks important nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, fibre and antioxidants, some researchers have concluded.

The usually high sugar content in this beverage can contribute to weight gain. According to a Healthline article, ‘research shows that people who regularly drink sugary soda are much more likely to gain weight than those who don’t. One study found that people who drank soda alongside their normal diet consumed 572 more calories per day. Overtime, this could easily lead to significant weight gain.’

It was explained that drinking soda may also be tied to a higher risk of conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and some types of cancer. This does not mean that you shouldn’t consume an occasional glass, but it is suggested that you limit the amount as much as possible. A great alternative would be reaching for a sugar-free version of your favourite drink.

Sugary breakfast cereals

If you’re a working adult, or a busy parent, sometimes a quick and hassle-free option may be reaching for the box of cereal for breakfast before rushing out or starting a busy day. However, many breakfast cereals contain a high sugar content and are loaded with calories – the same ones you struggle to burn off.

Healthline explains that many types of breakfast cereal varieties pack a whopping 13 grams of sugar per cup (36 grams). In other words, sugary cereal can consist of almost 40 percent added sugar.

Additionally, they are also usually highly processed and refined, meaning that they’ve been stripped of much of the fibre and nutrients found in whole grains. Luckily, there are a lot of healthy, low sugar, and whole grain cereals you can find in local supermarkets right here in Guyana. In my next article I’ll be sharing with you some alternatives you can choose.

In the meantime, science says eating whole grain or a high fibre breakfast cereal may be linked to a lower risk of weight gain, type 2 diabetes and even heart disease.

Chocolate

We all have a comfort food or a celebratory treat we choose to enjoy perhaps every day or every other day. If you are a chocolate lover, you may need to work harder to find another comfort food.

Research shows that while dark chocolate is linked to numerous health benefits, it can still be very high in fat and calories. Similarly, milk and white chocolate are high in added sugar, meaning that regardless of the type if you consume large quantities of chocolate too often it can slow down your weight loss progress.

Fruit juice

In a previous article, I looked at fruit juices and what they can do to our bodies. In this article I again stress the fact that even though we may see this as a healthy drink, juices are actually laced with sometimes more sugar than a bottle of soda.

The bottom line is that substituting fruit juice instead of whole fruits is not a good idea. Not only do juices contain more sugar, but it also lacks the fibre and other nutrients you can get from eating fruits.

Healthline said that drinking excessive amounts of fruit juice has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, especially in children. It is recommended that their daily intake be limited to 4–6 ounces (100–130 mL) of fruit juice, the health site noted. Additionally, it is important that you use water to quench your thirst and enjoy your favourite fruits by using them whole.

Fast food

Fast food is a delicious way to save some time; however, many of them are highly processed and loaded with calories, fat, sodium, and added sugar.

For this reason, many studies have reported that eating fast food more frequently could be tied to an increased risk of obesity, along with other health problems like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Some high-calorie fast food items include burgers, tacos, burritos, pizza, fish and chips, french fries, donuts, fried rice and chicken nuggets. Ideally, you should aim to cook most of your meals at home and restrict your fast food intake to no more than two times per week.

A great tip would be to look for restaurants with healthier takeout options whenever possible, such as soups, salads, sandwiches, wraps, or burrito bowls. Plus, aim to load up on the veggies, whole grains, and lean proteins, whenever you do swing by the drive-through.

Rice

While some studies point in a different direction, from my own experience, I’ll tell you not to use rice everyday if you are trying to lose weight – a few days off of it and I notice significant changes to my stomach.

One study I came across even confirmed that a weight-loss journey will be incomplete without factoring out rice. While it is rich in Vitamin B and low in fat this staple is full of calories and starch.