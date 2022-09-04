Dem now want know how yuh spend de money dem give yuh

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – When we did small, we parents use to give we pocket money when we going to school. Dem never question we wah we spending on. Dem give we de money because dem know dat we does like we snow cone, ice cream, and icicles and chicken foot wah use to sell in dem days.

Dem boys use to like buy de puri and peanut punch. But not every day yuh could afford to buy dem things. Suh some days yuh spend less and save up fuh a treat de next day. De money use to stretch further dan a rubber band.

Some children use to get more dan others. Not only because dem parents coulda afford it, but because some ah dem does gat to buy lunch. But dem boys never hear dem parents asking dem how dem spend de money.

De guvament give wan organisation plenty money. And it was not pocket change. Perhaps because it was not small change dat de guvament looking fuh a report on de spending.

Dem asking de people fuh show how dem spend de money. One hand de guvament do wan audit. But de other hand want know how de money spend. Obviously dem two hands nah know wah each other doing.

Dem boys wan know why dem give dem de money in de fuss place if dem wan see how de people spend de money. Once de organisation nah misappropriate de money, dem should be allow fuh spend it as dem see fit.

Talk half, leff half.