9 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, via its latest dashboard, revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour it recorded nine new infections across the country even as one patient receives care intensive care treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

The new cases were detected in three Regions – Region Four – six, Region Nine – two and Region Three – one – bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,085.

The dashboard data also shows that 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 203 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 69,593 persons have recovered from the virus.