9 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update September 4th, 2022 1:04 AM
Sep 04, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health, via its latest dashboard, revealed that within the last assessed 24-hour it recorded nine new infections across the country even as one patient receives care intensive care treatment at the Infectious Diseases Hospital at Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.
The new cases were detected in three Regions – Region Four – six, Region Nine – two and Region Three – one – bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 71,085.
The dashboard data also shows that 10 persons are in institutional isolation, 203 are in home isolation and three are quarantined institutionally.
To date, a total of 69,593 persons have recovered from the virus.
Sep 04, 2022Kaieteur News By Rawle Toney It was the perfect ending to the West Demerara Football Association’s (WDFA) 2022 League final, as Slingerz FC narrowly overcame rivals Den Amstel 1 – 0 in extra...
Sep 04, 2022
Sep 04, 2022
Sep 04, 2022
Sep 04, 2022
Sep 04, 2022
Kaieteur News – Mr. Ralph Ramkarran and I had our differences but I hold no special hard feeling against Ralphie. I... more
Kaieteur News – Politicians in Guyana are very reluctant to accept responsibility when things go wrong or do not turn... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The most ominous sign of what the forthcoming COP-27 meeting on climate change... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]