Why is Norton obsessed with the removal of the GECOM’s Chairman

Dear Editor,

There has been a longstanding argument within the ranks of the Opposition that the GECOM Chairman must demit office and that she should do so immediately.

It all stems from that party’s valiant effort at getting the former justice to sign on to a fraudulent declaration to make them winners of the March 2, 2020 General Election which the alert justice did not accede to. This infuriated them and from that day onwards, the Opposition has been singing that chorus that the Chairwoman must go.

The point is they wanted a chairperson who they could control or one that is a puppet on a string easily swayed by their whims and fancies. It was their mistaken belief that they could have goaded her into signing an illegal document, and seal the deal in that final chapter of their rigging apparatus. But that sordid arrangement was met with a blunt no, which has caused them to turn on the Chairwoman with unconcealed venom.

One must remember that the first call for a verification recount of the votes came from Justice Singh herself. The keen and erudite judge was the person who initiated the call for a recount, in her own words “We shall count the votes all over again, one by one.” She later would go on to say, “I want not one dollar of the oil money,” Judging from the fact that she knew the narrative the PNC would throw her way. A vast number of their followers peddled the false accusation that the Chairwoman took bribes, so the former justice was making it pellucidly clear that that was not the case.

You see, the mountain Aubrey Norton, Leader of the Opposition would have to surmount is that Justice Singh was legally and aboveboard in her selection to office. Unlike her predecessor, James Patterson who was selected on the basis of being a rubber stamp for the PNC, there was nothing untoward in Singh’s appointment. However, in all of this, Norton and the PNC’s remorse to this day would have been “We should have done a more thorough background check to confirm her political leanings and whether she was into the rigging of a legitimate process.” That is the irksome task that has him having nightmares right now.

Finally, Justice Singh with her many years of experience would know who the PNC are. Who can know the PNC more than Madam Justice Singh- their lies, propaganda and deceit. As a Guyanese, she would have witnessed it in her daily life and moreso in the courts where she presided.

Respectfully ,

Neil Adams