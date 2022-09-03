Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale today

Women’s Caribbean Premier League…

The final group game between the Barbados Royals and The Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will take today from 15:00 hrs as the teams seek to qualify for Sunday’s final.

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors women endured an agonising no result on Thursday as rain washed out their game.

After a delayed start, the Knight Riders were put into bat but struggled to form significant partnerships and could only post 105 from their 20 overs thanks to a late unbeaten 25 off 25 from Hayley Jensen.

Cherry-Ann Fraser was the pick of the Warriors’ bowlers taking 3/21 from her four overs while Shamilia Connell was economical taking 1/10 from hers.

The Warriors were frustrated by the rain as Rashada Williams and Chamari Athapathtu came out to chase and, after two overs, the rain set in and the match was abandoned with the Warriors 13/0.

This result means the points are shared between the two teams so the Trinbago Knight Riders, who defeated the Barbados Royals on Wednesday, now sit on three points and the Warriors, who have a game against the Royals in hand, have just one.