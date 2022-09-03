Latest update September 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale today

Sep 03, 2022 Sports

Women’s Caribbean Premier League…

The final group game between the Barbados Royals and The Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will take today from 15:00 hrs as the teams seek to qualify for Sunday’s final.

Cherry-Ann Fraser celebrates a wicket with teammates (Getty Images)

Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors women endured an agonising no result on Thursday as rain washed out their game.

After a delayed start, the Knight Riders were put into bat but struggled to form significant partnerships and could only post 105 from their 20 overs thanks to a late unbeaten 25 off 25 from Hayley Jensen.

Cherry-Ann Fraser was the pick of the Warriors’ bowlers taking 3/21 from her four overs while Shamilia Connell was economical taking 1/10 from hers.

The Warriors were frustrated by the rain as Rashada Williams and Chamari Athapathtu came out to chase and, after two overs, the rain set in and the match was abandoned with the Warriors 13/0.

This result means the points are shared between the two teams so the Trinbago Knight Riders, who defeated the Barbados Royals on Wednesday, now sit on three points and the Warriors, who have a game against the Royals in hand, have just one.

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day



Sports

Resuscitation of Friday Night Fights in the pipeline

Resuscitation of Friday Night Fights in the pipeline

Sep 03, 2022

– GBA President  By Zaheer Mohamed President of the Guyana Boxing Assocaition (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, said the resuscitation of Friday Night Fights is high on the agenda of the Association as...
Read More
Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Sep 03, 2022

Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s Beginners Only Tournament

Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s...

Sep 03, 2022

Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs today

Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs...

Sep 03, 2022

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale today

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale

Sep 03, 2022

Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Sep 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]