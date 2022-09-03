Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s Beginners Only Tournament

Survival Supermarket Sheriff Street reaffirmed their commitment to Nexgen Golf’s promotion of Golf to beginners by hosting their second tournament on September 10 at the Scout Association Ground on Woolford Avenue.

This unique event is strictly for beginners and is designed to ensure that everyone, regardless of skill level, has an opportunity to win one of several huge baskets filled with merchandise from the supermarket.

The event starts at 15:00hrs on Saturday and entry for Adults is $2,000, Children under 16 $1,000. All entrants get up to three chances to win and as always, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to charitable organizations. Snacks and beverages will be provided for all participants along with the opportunity to learn about Archery.

Survival Supermarket has been the shopping choice for thousands of families seeking the widest and freshest variety of good items and merchandise for their homes and they are in the process of expanding operations with the construction of a mega store in Diamond.

Owner of Survival Supermarket Parshuram Arjune said, “my family started learning about golf through Nexgen Golf Academy and I’ve seen how the sport has grown through their efforts. The wide impact they have had in such a short time is impressive and we will continue to support their efforts in the years to come.”

Nexgen Golf created the ‘GolFun Program’ in 2020 that provides everyone with access to golf equipment, balls and basic training with no requirements for membership or investment in equipment. Coupled with the ‘Target Golf for Prizes’ model of play, they have changed the sport similar to 20/20 cricket, to accommodate the fast paced lifestyle of modern golfers.

Nexgen Golf is also the leader in innovation of golf course design and has created a scaled course for beginners, the first in Guyana set to open in Crane, WCD shortly. This will be the first course designed and built by Guyanese and will be the model for several others around the country that is located close to populous areas, fully lighted, with no membership fees and provides low cost access for anyone who ever wanted to try Golf.

For more information or to register for the Survival GolFun tournament, please visit the Facebook/Instagram pages or call 645-0944.