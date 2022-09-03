Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Latest update September 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Sep 03, 2022 Sports
ExxonMobil U14 Football Tournament…
Today the ExxonMobil Under-14 Football Tournament for Boys and Girls will enter its semifinal stage today in both categories at the Ministry of Education (MoE) Ground, Carifesta Avenue.
The event which is organised by the Petra with additional sponsorship from Pepsi will have the first two simultaneously run matches being kicked off from 13:00 hrs in the Girls Division as West Ruimveldt meet Dolphin while Ann’s Grove tackle Tucville. These four schools will be competing for positions 5 – 8.
After that, the other two encounters get underway from 14:00 hrs are the semis with East Ruimveldt going up against New Campbellville while New Central High battle Charlestown.
The Boys then leap into action from 15:00hrs with their 5th – 8th place showdowns that will see New Central High clash with East Ruimveldt while Dolphin challenge North Ruimveldt.
At 16:00hrs, the Division’s top four teams being battle for a berth in the finale. Cummings Lodge and Ann’s Grove go head to head while West Riumveldt and Charlestown contest the other encounter.
The losing teams in the semis in both divisions go on to compete in the third place showdown.
