Latest update September 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Sep 03, 2022 Sports

Pegasus Storm beat Remax All-Stars by six wickets last Saturday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough in the Consolation final of the 2022 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) over-50, 20-overs competition.

Player-of-the-match Khem Singh (L) receives his trophy from Vice-President Hardatt Ramcharran

Remax All-Stars won the toss and decided to bat first. They only made an insufficient 86-9 from the 20-overs while Pegasus Storm reached 87-4 in the 12th over. Canada-based Guyanese Jito Narine led the way with 30, an innings which was laced with three sixes and a four while contributions came from former Guyana youth player Troy Gobin with 19 and Ken Itwaru 18 not out. Hardatt Paul grabbed two wickets for one run from two economical overs.

Earlier, in Remax All-Stars’ innings, another Canada-based Guyanese Roger Sunich hit a top-score of 19 as Khem Singh produced a fine bowling performance with 3-10 from his maximum three overs. He was supported by Jai Singh (unrelated) who snatched 2-10 off three overs as well.

The winning team received a trophy and each member was given a medal. The runners-up side took home a trophy as well. Khem Singh was named player-of-the-match for his sterling bowling performance.

Meanwhile, president of the OMSCC Orin O’Neal congratulated the winning side and thanked all the teams for their continued participation in this year’s edition. He reserved special mention for the sponsors as well and his fellow executives.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day



Sports

Resuscitation of Friday Night Fights in the pipeline

Resuscitation of Friday Night Fights in the pipeline

Sep 03, 2022

– GBA President  By Zaheer Mohamed President of the Guyana Boxing Assocaition (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, said the resuscitation of Friday Night Fights is high on the agenda of the Association as...
Read More
Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Sep 03, 2022

Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s Beginners Only Tournament

Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s...

Sep 03, 2022

Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs today

Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs...

Sep 03, 2022

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale today

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale

Sep 03, 2022

Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Sep 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]