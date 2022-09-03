Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Pegasus Storm beat Remax All-Stars by six wickets last Saturday at Ashtonbee Park, Scarborough in the Consolation final of the 2022 Ontario Masters Softball Cricket Clubs (OMSCC) over-50, 20-overs competition.

Remax All-Stars won the toss and decided to bat first. They only made an insufficient 86-9 from the 20-overs while Pegasus Storm reached 87-4 in the 12th over. Canada-based Guyanese Jito Narine led the way with 30, an innings which was laced with three sixes and a four while contributions came from former Guyana youth player Troy Gobin with 19 and Ken Itwaru 18 not out. Hardatt Paul grabbed two wickets for one run from two economical overs.

Earlier, in Remax All-Stars’ innings, another Canada-based Guyanese Roger Sunich hit a top-score of 19 as Khem Singh produced a fine bowling performance with 3-10 from his maximum three overs. He was supported by Jai Singh (unrelated) who snatched 2-10 off three overs as well.

The winning team received a trophy and each member was given a medal. The runners-up side took home a trophy as well. Khem Singh was named player-of-the-match for his sterling bowling performance.

Meanwhile, president of the OMSCC Orin O’Neal congratulated the winning side and thanked all the teams for their continued participation in this year’s edition. He reserved special mention for the sponsors as well and his fellow executives.