Man, 70, is country’s latest COVD-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that a 70-year-old man from Region Four, who contracted the COVID-19 disease, has died. The man, who was not vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,279.

Via its daily dashboard, the Ministry reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 14 new infections were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,076.

The dashboard also shows that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, seven persons are in institutional isolation, 209 are in home isolation and one is quarantined institutionally.

To date a total of 69,579 persons have recovered.