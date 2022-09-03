Man, 70, is country’s latest COVD-19 fatality

Latest update September 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Sep 03, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health on Friday reported that a 70-year-old man from Region Four, who contracted the COVID-19 disease, has died. The man, who was not vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, died on Thursday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 1,279.
Via its daily dashboard, the Ministry reported that within the last assessed 24-hour period, 14 new infections were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,076.
The dashboard also shows that two patients are in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, seven persons are in institutional isolation, 209 are in home isolation and one is quarantined institutionally.
To date a total of 69,579 persons have recovered.
Sep 03, 2022– GBA President By Zaheer Mohamed President of the Guyana Boxing Assocaition (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, said the resuscitation of Friday Night Fights is high on the agenda of the Association as...
Sep 03, 2022
Sep 03, 2022
Sep 03, 2022
Sep 03, 2022
Sep 03, 2022
What a loss for the world. The death of Mikhail Gorbachev has pierced the heart of every human that was a mature person in... more
In the late 1960’s, a musical group called The Rascals made a song called “Groovin”. It became their most successful... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]