Justice not served

Latest update September 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM
Sep 03, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
It is outrageous the ‘light’ sentence imposed on the police rank for the causing death of the elderly pedestrian (KN August 31). Is this all her life was worth? Justice was not served.
May she continue to rest in peace!
Shamshun Mohamed
