Latest update September 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Justice not served

Sep 03, 2022 Letters

Dear Editor, 

It is outrageous the ‘light’ sentence imposed on the police rank for the causing death of the elderly pedestrian (KN August 31).  Is this all her life was worth?  Justice was not served.

May she continue to rest in peace!

 Shamshun Mohamed 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day



Sports

Resuscitation of Friday Night Fights in the pipeline

Resuscitation of Friday Night Fights in the pipeline

Sep 03, 2022

– GBA President  By Zaheer Mohamed President of the Guyana Boxing Assocaition (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, said the resuscitation of Friday Night Fights is high on the agenda of the Association as...
Read More
Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Sep 03, 2022

Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s Beginners Only Tournament

Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s...

Sep 03, 2022

Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs today

Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs...

Sep 03, 2022

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale today

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale

Sep 03, 2022

Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Sep 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]