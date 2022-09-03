Group proposes border patrols unit staffed by Amerindians

Latest update September 3rd, 2022 12:02 AM
Sep 03, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor
The National Amerindian Development Foundation (NADF) graciously extends our organisations’ joyous wishes to every Guyanese, more particularly to the Indigenous population of Guyana on this the celebration of our ‘Amerindian Heritage Month, September 2022.
We have demonstrated during the past year that our resolve and vision for a better Guyana and its peoples can be a reality. There are requirements however, for additional commitment from our Indigenous peoples particularly in the area of cooperation which is a critical factor for the way forward, as it embraces our vision for Economic, Social and Environmental Development.
National Amerindian Development Foundation noticed with great satisfaction the results of the recently concluded National Toshaos Council Conference. Short-sighted persons who envisaged doom for the Indigenous Peoples and concluded that the conference was just another political ploy have already seen changes and progress and upgrading of Amerindian and other peoples living standards.
NADF has all confidence that our agreed goals will be vigorously pursued and ultimately achieved. Tomorrow, built on a concrete educational, social, and economic platform will only point to enhancement and preservation of our ways of life. As guardians of our porous borders, NADF hope that its presentation to the disciplined forces commission (to be resubmitted) can be revisited which recommended the formation of an elite border patrol unit staffed mainly by Indigenous peoples but administrated by our defense laws and mechanisms. This is critical for the survival not only for the Amerindians but for the protection of our sovereignty of our mother land and all its peoples.
As customary, the NADF graciously extends our thanks and gratitude to our President Dr. Irfaan Ali who continues to play the role of a stalwart and pillar for the recognition and respect for the Amerindian peoples. Our Hon. Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, to the International community, Organizations, Agencies and concerned citizens who continue to support a better tomorrow for our Indigenous Peoples. Heartfelt Thank You!!! Tengee Kuku!!
In conclusion, NADF welcomes all Guyanese to celebrate with us; there will be lots to share and experience. To all Guyana and Guyanese – HAPPY HERITAGE MONTH…
Regards
Ashton Simon
President, NADF
Sep 02, 2022…WDFA league final promises fireworks tonight at Leonora By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News– Former Elite League Champions, Slingerz FC have so-far lived up to the expectation of being one...
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – The PNC held a rally at Parade Ground on Middle Street and AFC speakers shared the platform. There... more
Kaieteur News – The Opposition PNC/R leadership is being accused of not showing enough militancy and of not grounding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]