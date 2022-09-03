Group proposes border patrols unit staffed by Amerindians

Dear Editor

The National Amerindian Development Foundation (NADF) graciously extends our organisations’ joyous wishes to every Guyanese, more particularly to the Indigenous population of Guyana on this the celebration of our ‘Amerindian Heritage Month, September 2022.

We have demonstrated during the past year that our resolve and vision for a better Guyana and its peoples can be a reality. There are requirements however, for additional commitment from our Indigenous peoples particularly in the area of cooperation which is a critical factor for the way forward, as it embraces our vision for Economic, Social and Environmental Development.

National Amerindian Development Foundation noticed with great satisfaction the results of the recently concluded National Toshaos Council Conference. Short-sighted persons who envisaged doom for the Indigenous Peoples and concluded that the conference was just another political ploy have already seen changes and progress and upgrading of Amerindian and other peoples living standards.

NADF has all confidence that our agreed goals will be vigorously pursued and ultimately achieved. Tomorrow, built on a concrete educational, social, and economic platform will only point to enhancement and preservation of our ways of life. As guardians of our porous borders, NADF hope that its presentation to the disciplined forces commission (to be resubmitted) can be revisited which recommended the formation of an elite border patrol unit staffed mainly by Indigenous peoples but administrated by our defense laws and mechanisms. This is critical for the survival not only for the Amerindians but for the protection of our sovereignty of our mother land and all its peoples.

As customary, the NADF graciously extends our thanks and gratitude to our President Dr. Irfaan Ali who continues to play the role of a stalwart and pillar for the recognition and respect for the Amerindian peoples. Our Hon. Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai, to the International community, Organizations, Agencies and concerned citizens who continue to support a better tomorrow for our Indigenous Peoples. Heartfelt Thank You!!! Tengee Kuku!!

In conclusion, NADF welcomes all Guyanese to celebrate with us; there will be lots to share and experience. To all Guyana and Guyanese – HAPPY HERITAGE MONTH…

Regards

Ashton Simon

President, NADF