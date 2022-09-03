GAWU seeks GFC to respect CLA

Dear Editor,

The GAWU’s attention was drawn to Ms Pauline Wong’s letter appearing in the September 01, 2022, Stabroek News regarding our efforts to bring respect to the collective labour agreement (CLA) between our Union and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).

It is alleged that our Union did not address issues during a previous period. We, however, wish to place on record that all matters brought to our attention were addressed at varying levels, including the Ministry of Labour. In one instance, delays in payment of salaries and other benefits were addressed with the then Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.

In respect of our representation regarding the now terminated workers, we have not taken any differing approach. We have simply sought for the workers’ rights to be respected. Arising from our representation, the Ministry of Labour shares our view and confirmed its position in writing. Unfortunately, the Commission does not share that view. In the circumstances and in keeping with our CLA, we have sought to address the dispute in keeping with the grievance procedure. All we seek is to have the obligations within the agreement honoured.

We trust that this brings clarity to the Union’s efforts to ensure that the rights of workers are respected.

Yours faithfully,

Seepaul Narine

President

GAWU