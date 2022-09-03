GAWU seeks GFC to respect CLA

Latest update September 3rd, 2022 12:03 AM
Sep 03, 2022 Letters
Dear Editor,
The GAWU’s attention was drawn to Ms Pauline Wong’s letter appearing in the September 01, 2022, Stabroek News regarding our efforts to bring respect to the collective labour agreement (CLA) between our Union and the Guyana Forestry Commission (GFC).
It is alleged that our Union did not address issues during a previous period. We, however, wish to place on record that all matters brought to our attention were addressed at varying levels, including the Ministry of Labour. In one instance, delays in payment of salaries and other benefits were addressed with the then Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman.
In respect of our representation regarding the now terminated workers, we have not taken any differing approach. We have simply sought for the workers’ rights to be respected. Arising from our representation, the Ministry of Labour shares our view and confirmed its position in writing. Unfortunately, the Commission does not share that view. In the circumstances and in keeping with our CLA, we have sought to address the dispute in keeping with the grievance procedure. All we seek is to have the obligations within the agreement honoured.
We trust that this brings clarity to the Union’s efforts to ensure that the rights of workers are respected.
Yours faithfully,
Seepaul Narine
President
GAWU
Sep 02, 2022…WDFA league final promises fireworks tonight at Leonora By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News– Former Elite League Champions, Slingerz FC have so-far lived up to the expectation of being one...
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Sep 02, 2022
Kaieteur News – The PNC held a rally at Parade Ground on Middle Street and AFC speakers shared the platform. There... more
Kaieteur News – The Opposition PNC/R leadership is being accused of not showing enough militancy and of not grounding... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – Once again, politicians in the U.S. are entangling the internal politics of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]