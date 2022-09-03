Latest update September 3rd, 2022 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Boat business gan mek nuff money in Guyana

Sep 03, 2022 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Lil rain fall yesterday and parts of Georgetown almost float away. Up to now we nah get de drainage of de city right and is nat fuh want of trying.

Is nat de guvament wah responsible fuh fixing de drainage system in GT. Is de municipality. But dem nah gat de money fuh fix de system and dem boys wan know if dem gat a plan.

Rome was nat built in day. Dem boys nah expect Georgetown fuh drain in a day. But dem boys know dat lil, lil dutty does build dam. And if dem gat a plan and den do de wuk in phases over a lang period of time, it gan eventually get right.

But in Guyana, we don’t like maintain things. We does build and bruk down but nah build and maintain. It remind dem boys of some ah dem restaurants wah we used to have. When dem fuss open, dem use to look nice and fancy. But no money nah spending pon upkeeping dem places and after a time, dem does get drab and dull.

Dat is why dem boys believe dat every guvament and state facility muss gat wan maintenance plan. Jus like how yuh does gat to service yuh car after a certain amount of driving, dem boys believe yuh muss be able to maintain dem facilities after a certain time. Otherwise, it gan cost yuh more in de lang term.

In de meantime, get yuh umbrella, raincoat and lang boots out. And get a boat pon standby.

Is nat climate change is de problem. Is lack ah maintenance!

Talk half, leff half.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day



Sports

Resuscitation of Friday Night Fights in the pipeline

Resuscitation of Friday Night Fights in the pipeline

Sep 03, 2022

– GBA President  By Zaheer Mohamed President of the Guyana Boxing Assocaition (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, said the resuscitation of Friday Night Fights is high on the agenda of the Association as...
Read More
Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Pegasus Storm claim consolation trophy

Sep 03, 2022

Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s Beginners Only Tournament

Survival Supermarket tees off Nexgen Golf’s...

Sep 03, 2022

Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs today

Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs...

Sep 03, 2022

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale today

Warriors and Royals clash for spot in finale

Sep 03, 2022

Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Semifinal stage unfolds in both divisions today

Sep 03, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]