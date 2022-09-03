Boat business gan mek nuff money in Guyana

Kaieteur News – Lil rain fall yesterday and parts of Georgetown almost float away. Up to now we nah get de drainage of de city right and is nat fuh want of trying.

Is nat de guvament wah responsible fuh fixing de drainage system in GT. Is de municipality. But dem nah gat de money fuh fix de system and dem boys wan know if dem gat a plan.

Rome was nat built in day. Dem boys nah expect Georgetown fuh drain in a day. But dem boys know dat lil, lil dutty does build dam. And if dem gat a plan and den do de wuk in phases over a lang period of time, it gan eventually get right.

But in Guyana, we don’t like maintain things. We does build and bruk down but nah build and maintain. It remind dem boys of some ah dem restaurants wah we used to have. When dem fuss open, dem use to look nice and fancy. But no money nah spending pon upkeeping dem places and after a time, dem does get drab and dull.

Dat is why dem boys believe dat every guvament and state facility muss gat wan maintenance plan. Jus like how yuh does gat to service yuh car after a certain amount of driving, dem boys believe yuh muss be able to maintain dem facilities after a certain time. Otherwise, it gan cost yuh more in de lang term.

In de meantime, get yuh umbrella, raincoat and lang boots out. And get a boat pon standby.

Is nat climate change is de problem. Is lack ah maintenance!

Talk half, leff half.