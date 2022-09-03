BCB Head elaborates on objectivism agenda

BCB/ Namilco Inter Secondary Schools Coaching Programme…

By Sean Devers

Eleven Coaches for the Ancient County will perform Coaches duties at 22 schools divided into sub zones across Berbice in the first ever Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) organised Namilco Inter Secondary Coaching Programme.

Winston Smith, Delbert Hicks, Julian Moore, Mahendra Algu, Davindra Ramdihal, Balram Samaroo, Surendra Kissoonlall, Travis Hardcourt, Albert Smith, Lakeram Latchman and Guyana and former West Indies Women’s fast bowling All-rounder, Tremayne Smartt, the only female in Programme, are the Coaches being used by the Hilbert Foster-led BCB.

Sessions are slated for Skeldon Community Centre for schools in the Upper Corentyne sub Zone, the Area ‘H’ Ground in Rose Hall Town, Kennard Memorial in Bush lot for the schools in Central Corentyne

Rose Hall Canje and Berbice High School Ground will be the grounds where sessions will be held in the NA/Canje areas while the Cotton Tree Ground and the Hopetown Ground will be the venues for theWest Berbice Schools.

The Coaches will teach the students, especially the younger ones, batting skills such the stance, batting grip, foot movement, bat lift, running between wickets while the aspiring bowlers will be taught about the run up, ball grip, jumping before release, and the follow through.

Apart from fielding there will be sessions in Wicket Keeping where the stance, leg movement and catching the ball will be taught to the anticipated 440 students.

While physical Fitness and how to prepare for a cricket matches there will also lectures in the History of the game, laws of cricket, the importance of Physical Fitness, Fielding positions and most importantly the value of discipline and team work.

According to Foster, the objectives of this Project are tocorrect all technical problems of players at an early age, to get students to understand the rules and history of cricket, to identify new talents for further coaching and development, to return secondary schools to their status as the nursery of Berbice Cricket and to uphold the rich legacy of Berbice Cricket.

For the success of the Programme, the schools would be divided into seven sub zones- West Berbice A, West Berbice B, New Amsterdam/ Canje A, New Amsterdam/ Canje B, Lower Corentyne, Central Corentyne and Upper Corentyne.

Every school would select their best twenty players including six females for three days of intense training for the two terms. The two terms shall be the Christmas Term (September to December 2022) and the Easter Term (January to March 2023).

Foster informed that each student would receive a copy of the BCB historic coaching manual to continue working on their game at home.

Schools will have to decide on one of the following time schedules of 9:00am to 12:00pm or 12:00pm to 3:00pm.

The schools will be divided into Sub Zones.

Upper Corentyne: Line Path Secondary, Skeldon Secondary, Tagore Memorial

Central Corentyne: Central Corentyne Secondary, Black Bush Secondary, Manchester Secondary, Winifred Gaskin Secondary

Lower Corentyne: Corentyne Comprehensive Secondary, Port Mourant Secondary, Lower Corentyne Secondary, J. C Chandisingh Secondary

New Amsterdam/ Canje A: Canje Secondary, Berbice High School, Vryman Erven Secondary

New Amsterdam/ Canje B: New Amsterdam Multilateral, Berbice Educational Institute, Tutorial Academy

West Berbice A: Rosignol Secondary