Amazon Warriors open campaign against Tallawahs today

2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League…

The Jamaica Tallawahs, who won their opening match of 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League, will now be taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who will be playing their first match of the tournament, from 10:00am at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts.

Despite the strong performance from the Tallawahs in the opening match, they are the underdogs in this contest.

A very strong batting performance by the Jamaica Tallawahs saw them score 183 for the loss of just two wickets. Brandon King top scored with 89, Kennar Lewis scored 48 of 46 (but also smashed six sixes) and then Rovman Powell finished with 30 of 15.

The team eventually won by 47 runs, a big margin but would be a little concerned about the number of dot balls that Kennar Lewis ended up facing.

Amir Jangoo, Shamarh Brooks, Imad Wasim, and Fabian Allen were all a part of the batting lineup in the previous match but did not get a chance to bat. This shows just how much depth there is in this batting lineup.

The bowling lineup is also quite good. In Chris Green and Imad Wasim they have two excellent defensive bowlers that can bowl in the powerplay or at the death. Mohammad Amir will attempt to use the new ball while Migael Pretorius and Nicholson Gordon will round out the bowling lineup.

Meanwhile, Guyana Amazon Warriors are still being priced as the favorites ahead of this contest. Their batting may be considerably weaker now that Nicholas Pooran has left the lineup and a lot of pressure will fall on Shimron Hetmyer.

However, Shai Hope, Hemraj Chandrapaul, Colin Ingram, and Heinrich Klaassen are the other leading batters in the squad. This is a lineup filled with potential but it is by no means without its drawbacks. Hope can struggle to find the pace of T20 cricket while the rest of the batters struggle with consistency.

Having Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith in the lineup is a massive plus. Both players are genuine six-hitters and also frontline bowlers. They add a lot of flexibility to the team while giving it tremendous batting depth.

Tabraiz Shamsi is the standout bowler to watch out for in this lineup. Time and again he is on or near the top of the wicket-takers charts in all the T20 competitions he plays.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Tabraiz Shamsi, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Colin Ingram, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Paul Stirling, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Jermaine Blackwood, Gudakesh Motie, Veerasammy Permaul, Ronsford Beaton, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair

Jamaica Tallawahs: Rovman Powell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Kennar Lewis, Mohammad Amir, Shamarh Brooks, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Jamie Merchant, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer, Nicholson Gordon, Kirk Mckenzie, Joshua James