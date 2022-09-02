YMCA Old Fort teams dominate second night

Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament…

Kaieteur News – The second night of the Lucozade Indoor Hockey Tournament saw YMCA Old Fort boys and men teams capturing solid victories over their opponents with 9 goals.

The first six of the nice matches of the night showcased the junior category with the opening match GCC Spartans against GCC Torna-does.

The Spartans continued their winning stride from the previous night by winning 3-0. It was the YMCA Old Fort Boys team which comprised under-21 national boys who raided the newcomers to the game, GCC War Dogs.

The young captain Shaquan Favorite secured 4 goals for his team, Simeon Moore and Warren Williams with a double and one from Daniel Woolford giving them a 9 – 0 victory.

Saints S7N just like the Old Fort boys comprising young national players also made light work of the inexperienced GCC Bull Dogs with a 16-0 drubbing.

Shakeem Fausette led the score sheet for his team with 5 goals. The Saints Club junior girls, Saints Conquerors showed dominance like their junior boys by defeating YMCA Old Fort Scouts 10-0.

In the last two matches of the night in the junior category, Saints Aces girls lost to YMCA Old Fort Samurais 0-2 while Saints Superstars defeated Saints Scorpions 3-0.

In the lone ladies match between GBTI GCC Tigers and YMCA Old Fort Igniters, the nippy Sonia Jardine led her team with 3 goals giving her team the highest score so far in the ladies division, 7-0.

In the most competitive game of the night in the men’s category, Saints Splinters pulled off a massive victory over GCC The Sequel.

Devin Hooper opened the score sheet with a penalty corner goal in the 5th minute but two minutes later, Joshua Joseph answered for his team with a raiding field goal in the 7th minute.

A minute later Dwayne Scott kept his team ahead on the score sheet by shooting a ball pass goalkeeper Alleyene.

As the game was deadlock and both teams fighting for possession of the ball, GCC showed great composure and skill but it was the speedy Splinters who kept the pace of the game high causing GCC to be outnumbered on several runs.

It was Edmond Chninian who caused an eruption with the Saints fans as he found the back of the GCC net in the 39th minute. As GCC scrambled to draw the game, Chninian again received a pass with seconds left in the 40 minute game and flicked it over the keeper from the far right of the goal. The Saints Splinters celebrated as they won the match, 4-2.

The last match of the night saw the young national boys of YMCA Old Fort whipping the Hikers Cadets 9-3. Warren Williams who secured 2 goals for his team in the junior category led his team score sheet with 6 goals.

The tournament continues nightly, we look forward to seeing the general public.